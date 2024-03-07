Couturier Maayankraj Singh's latest edit Modern Maharani has exquisite saris

The creative force behind the luxury fashion brand, Atelier Shikaarbagh, couturier Maayankraj Singh blends French and Indian aesthetics to create exquisite designs with a regal touch. Synonymous with the finest quality of French and Indian chiffon, silk tissue, and georgette saris, the label also offers bespoke wedding poshaks, wedding gowns, and formal evening wear and have been flaunted by personalities like Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Smriti Z Irani, Princess Sarvath al-Hassan, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jahnavi Kapoor among others.

Maayankraj has come up with his new collection, Modern Maharani and we get all the details from the founder-designer.