Couturier Maayankraj Singh's latest edit Modern Maharani has exquisite saris
The creative force behind the luxury fashion brand, Atelier Shikaarbagh, couturier Maayankraj Singh blends French and Indian aesthetics to create exquisite designs with a regal touch. Synonymous with the finest quality of French and Indian chiffon, silk tissue, and georgette saris, the label also offers bespoke wedding poshaks, wedding gowns, and formal evening wear and have been flaunted by personalities like Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Smriti Z Irani, Princess Sarvath al-Hassan, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jahnavi Kapoor among others.
Maayankraj has come up with his new collection, Modern Maharani and we get all the details from the founder-designer.
Tell us all about Modern Maharani.
The collection is inspired by the real-life women who have been pillars of support and patrons for us, namely Ishani Jamwal, Inayat Bhutani, Soni Mittal among others. The undertones were a homage to the Kapurthala royal family, namely Sita Devi, who created a stir with her debut in the 1930s in Paris and became a global fashion icon, equally charming in saris and western pret.
We have used a very traditional jewelled palette with moonlit pink, tissue red, vibrant purple and metallic greens. The fabrics of choice this season include Benaras and Chanderi weaves.
How do you ensure that the regal saris stand out among a sea of labels?
The specialty of our saris is their timelessness. There are few designers in India who actually understand the nuances of chiffon and the embellishment techniques. We stand at an advantageous position of coming from a family whose matriarch, Rani Urmila Rajey, patronised the age-old embroiderers so the legacy of enigmatic chiffon continued to this date. The family of embroiderers who currently form the backbone of Atelier Shikaarbagh have been working in their profession since the past eight generations and their nimble fingers make the saris special in themselves.
What's your design philosophy?
My patrons inspire me, and sometimes it’s a diamond bracelet or an antique bag, or a charming interior. I have been conditioned to find beauty in everything and my studies in history of arts sensitised me towards the beauty of handmade.
How has sari and its style evolved over the years?
The sari style has remained constant and thankfully so, what has changed is the attitude towards the saris, now people have become more welcoming and experimental with saris. The colour palette has stretched and become more welcoming of offbeat colours like almond, honey and beige.
What are the trends for saris this summer?
More printed French chiffons, chinoiserie inspired prints and embroideries and delicate organzas with subtle motifs paired with modest blouses in lace or simple unlined satin and rubia.
What are the occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A few tissues, an antique border chiffon or two, printed French chiffons and we are good to go for anything.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your label.
We work with a traditional community which helps minimise the waste to the best of our abilities. The scraps are turned into beds for furry friends, the packaging recycled and used. I have been an advocate of haute couture for the reason that the focus remains on natural fabrics and there is a limited number of pieces as opposed to fast fashion.