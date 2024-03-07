House of Ara’s Ajrakh collection uses traditional prints in Western silhouettes

Homegrown pret label House of Ara’s latest ready-to-wear collection inspired by Ajrakh art has a timeless yet contemporary appeal. Co-founder and creative head Avani K Chandan tells us more.
Tell us about the Ajrakh collection?
The Ajrakh collection is infused with vibrant hues of yellow and red, showcasing the artistry of Ajrakh prints.
Cuts and silhouettes in this collection embody classic designs with a touch of current trends. From tailored trousers to chic blazers, flowing dresses, and stylish tops, the Western wear range caters to diverse preferences. We have used cupro, a regenerated sustainable cellulose fabric to add luxurious touch to the ensembles.
The colours too are organically extracted – red from Dhavdi flowers, blue from indigo, yellow from turmeric, and black from a blend of iron shavings, millet flour, molasses, and ground tamarind seeds.
In essence, the collection celebrates heritage and craftsmanship and seamlessly fuses tradition with modernity.
What's trending in western fusion daily and semi formal wear this summer?
The current trends are embracing vibrant colours, breezy fabrics, and versatile silhouettes. Flowy dresses with floral or abstract prints are popular for a chic and comfortable look. Incorporating lightweight blazers or jackets over casual tops adds a touch of sophistication to semi-formal outfits. Jumpsuits with playful patterns are also gaining traction. Sustainable fabrics are key elements, reflecting a blend of style and eco-consciousness. Accessorizing with statement jewellery or bold sunglasses complements the overall summer vibe.
Formal western and party wardrobe must-haves?
Tailored blazers, classic white button-down shirts, well-fitted trousers or pencil skirts, and a versatile little black dress.
For a party wardrobe, consider statement dresses in bold colours or sequins for a touch of glamour. High-quality denim paired with stylish blouses or shirts adds a chic yet casual element. Statement accessories, such as bold earrings or a clutch, can elevate any party look. Jumpsuits and trendy separates are also popular choices for a contemporary and fashionable party ensemble. Ensure a mix of classic and on-trend pieces to cover a range of formal and celebratory events.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
Our brand is founded on sustainability principles, prioritizing eco-friendly practices from dyes to fabrics. We are committed to non-polluting and organic methods of production, emphasizing the use of natural materials. Our packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability – designed for reuse and serving as a continual reminder of our mission.
What's the collection you are currently working on?
Our next collection showcases the timeless artistry of Kantha embroidery. Kantha is a traditional form of hand-stitched embroidery originating from West Bengal. Artisans skillfully layer simple running stitches to create intricate patterns.