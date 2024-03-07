House of Ara’s Ajrakh collection uses traditional prints in Western silhouettes

A

The Ajrakh collection is infused with vibrant hues of yellow and red, showcasing the artistry of Ajrakh prints.



Cuts and silhouettes in this collection embody classic designs with a touch of current trends. From tailored trousers to chic blazers, flowing dresses, and stylish tops, the Western wear range caters to diverse preferences. We have used cupro, a regenerated sustainable cellulose fabric to add luxurious touch to the ensembles.



The colours too are organically extracted – red from Dhavdi flowers, blue from indigo, yellow from turmeric, and black from a blend of iron shavings, millet flour, molasses, and ground tamarind seeds.



In essence, the collection celebrates heritage and craftsmanship and seamlessly fuses tradition with modernity.