New launches

House of Ara’s Ajrakh collection uses traditional prints in Western silhouettes

Co-founder and creative head Avani K Chandan tells us more.
Pieces from the edit
Pieces from the edit

Homegrown pret label House of Ara’s latest ready-to-wear collection inspired by Ajrakh art has a timeless yet contemporary appeal. Co-founder and creative head  Avani K Chandan tells us more.

Q

Tell us about the Ajrakh collection?

A

The Ajrakh collection is infused with vibrant hues of yellow and red, showcasing the artistry of Ajrakh prints.

Cuts and silhouettes in this collection embody classic designs with a touch of current trends. From tailored trousers to chic blazers, flowing dresses, and stylish tops, the Western wear range caters to diverse preferences. We have used cupro, a regenerated sustainable cellulose fabric to add luxurious touch to the ensembles.

The colours too are organically extracted – red from Dhavdi flowers, blue from indigo, yellow from turmeric, and black from a blend of iron shavings, millet flour, molasses, and ground tamarind seeds.

In essence, the collection celebrates heritage and craftsmanship and seamlessly fuses tradition with modernity.

Q

What's trending in western fusion daily and semi formal wear this summer?

A

The current trends are embracing vibrant colours, breezy fabrics, and versatile silhouettes. Flowy dresses with floral or abstract prints are popular for a chic and comfortable look. Incorporating lightweight blazers or jackets over casual tops adds a touch of sophistication to semi-formal outfits. Jumpsuits with playful patterns are also gaining traction. Sustainable fabrics are key elements, reflecting a blend of style and eco-consciousness. Accessorizing with statement jewellery or bold sunglasses complements the overall summer vibe.

Q

Formal western and party wardrobe must-haves?

A

Tailored blazers, classic white button-down shirts, well-fitted trousers or pencil skirts, and a versatile little black dress.

For a party wardrobe, consider statement dresses in bold colours or sequins for a touch of glamour. High-quality denim paired with stylish blouses or shirts adds a chic yet casual element. Statement accessories, such as bold earrings or a clutch, can elevate any party look. Jumpsuits and trendy separates are also popular choices for a contemporary and fashionable party ensemble. Ensure a mix of classic and on-trend pieces to cover a range of formal and celebratory events.

Q

How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?

A

Our brand is founded on sustainability principles, prioritizing eco-friendly practices from dyes to fabrics. We are committed to non-polluting and organic methods of production, emphasizing the use of natural materials. Our packaging reflects our dedication to sustainability – designed for reuse and serving as a continual reminder of our mission.

Q

What's the collection you are currently working on?

A

Our next collection showcases the timeless artistry of Kantha embroidery. Kantha is a traditional form of hand-stitched embroidery originating from West Bengal. Artisans skillfully layer simple running stitches to create intricate patterns.

new edit
House of Ara
Ajrakh collection

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com