Label Nirmooha on its Ekatra edit to be shown at LFWxFDCI

Couturier Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s label Nirmooha is showcasing Ekatra, a trans-season collection, at the LFWxFDCI show. The collection examines the underlying principles of individuality, incorporating various harmonious components to create a collective impact. Drawing inspiration from the interconnected roots of trees, and abstract patterns lying in nature, the concept is translated silhouettes with hand-embroideries and print patterns.

We chat with Prreeti about the same.