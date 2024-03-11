Label Nirmooha on its Ekatra edit to be shown at LFWxFDCI
Couturier Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s label Nirmooha is showcasing Ekatra, a trans-season collection, at the LFWxFDCI show. The collection examines the underlying principles of individuality, incorporating various harmonious components to create a collective impact. Drawing inspiration from the interconnected roots of trees, and abstract patterns lying in nature, the concept is translated silhouettes with hand-embroideries and print patterns.
We chat with Prreeti about the same.
What's the collection all about?
The focus of the collection is on summer clothing that can be tailored to an individual's lifestyle, tastes, and sense of style. These timeless summer wardrobe essentials—like breath-through shirts, linen shorts, sheer trench coats, and light designs with on-trend silhouettes—can help you keep cool and fashionable throughout the warmer months.
What's the idea behind the collection?
Light, airy materials and loose designs that promote comfort and ease of movement gets priority in this collection. Our print is highlighted to accentuate its beauty through flowy maxi dresses, airy tunics, loose-fitting trousers and breezy tops with unique embroidery patterns. To achieve this, we have used calm colours like sustained grey, savannah and deep plum, intense rust, cool matcha and peach fuzz. It offers stylish yet cosy and culturally relevant solutions for the warm weather.
Is affordable couture the answer to fast fashion?
In reality, reasonably priced couture might provide consumers with an alternative to fast fashion by giving them access to well-made, premium clothing at more reasonable price points. It's important to remember, though, that affordability does not always mean fast fashion. Even with more affordable options, economical couture firms can nevertheless place a high value on ethical manufacturing techniques, sustainability, and skilful craftsmanship.
What's a western occasion and party wardrobe must-haves?
It's important to include essential pieces in your western occasion and party wardrobe that can be combined and rearranged to produce a variety of styles appropriate for different events. Include a statement top or blouse, a tailored blazer, culottes, or high-waisted trousers, an evening jumpsuit, and a cocktail dress.
What's the collection you are currently working on?
We are now working on SS 25 with the future silhouettes and colours.