Ritu Kumar's new summer collection is chic with a nomadic touch

The outfits are fluid and can be worn at any time of the day
Ritu Kumar's summer edit

Ritu Kumar’s newly-launched Spring-Summer edit is worth more than a glance. Here’s a take on the vibrant summery range.The vivid and fresh collection of silhouettes is all about tribal artwork. The designs are infused with symbols that transcend mere aesthetics, with the beauty of India's rich textile heritage, traditional craftsmanship and artistic embellishment taking the centre stage. There are also beautiful and intricate details like beads, braiding, and patchwork, all complemented by a colour palette of earthy and joyful tones.

As always, Ritu’s newest collection too, honours India's rich textile heritage and traditional craftsmanship, highlighting the cultural importance of symbols and colours of indigenous communities. Interestingly, this collection has a nomadic feel, with detailed beadwork, braiding, and patchwork. 

One can take her pick form the array of flowing dresses, relaxed kaftans, and coordinated sets, perfect for relaxed daytime attire or sophisticated resort evenings effortlessly.

