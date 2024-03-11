Ritu Kumar's new summer collection is chic with a nomadic touch

Ritu Kumar’s newly-launched Spring-Summer edit is worth more than a glance. Here’s a take on the vibrant summery range.The vivid and fresh collection of silhouettes is all about tribal artwork. The designs are infused with symbols that transcend mere aesthetics, with the beauty of India's rich textile heritage, traditional craftsmanship and artistic embellishment taking the centre stage. There are also beautiful and intricate details like beads, braiding, and patchwork, all complemented by a colour palette of earthy and joyful tones.