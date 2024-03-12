Three newly launched bag collections that take form and functionality seriously

Look beyond the world of fashion currently dominated by hand-sized bags and you will find pieces that are trendy, functional and ergonomically friendly. With summers approaching, these factors must influence your future purchases and here, we list down three new collections that tick the relevant boxes.
Sweden sauve
Gaston Luga, a renowned Sweden brand, marks its debut in India with functional backpacks and stylish accessories. This expansion promises Scandinavian charm blended with Indian vibrance. Crafted with top-notch quality, their products are as durable as they are stylish. Designed for today’s movers and shakers, each piece combines elegance with utility. INR 3,919 onwards. Available online.
Baggin’ & braggin’
TUMI’s Golf collection features high-performance bags designed to elevate your game. The Golf Cart Bag fits 14 clubs with a USB-C charging port and protective rain cover along with plenty of space for other golf essentials as well as drinks and other valuables. The Golf Stand Bag offers comfortable carry with removable backpack straps and both the pieces combine durability with functionality for the ultimate golfing experience. INR 65,000 onwards. Available online.
Purse panache
Nappa Dori introduces a new collection titled Timeless Bag Collection. Crafted with premium leather, the Mae Bucket Bag offers a detachable sling and herringbone lining. The Mabel Shoulder Bag embodies modern minimalism with its chic flap design and zipper pocket. Stay organised with the Della Shoulder Bag’s detachable handle, gusseted pocket, and card slots. For vintage elegance and modern functionality, the Mini Kisslock Bag features a compact design with a kiss-lock clasp and adjustable sling. INR 12,800 onwards. Available online