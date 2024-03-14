Designer Rajdeep Ranawat's Nizam collection exude opulent charm
Renowned designer, Rajdeep Ranawat’s spring-resort edit Nizam that will be unveiled at LFW-FDCI today at LFWxFDCI is a unique interpretation of Hyderabad - a timeless city steeped in history and romance.
Inspired by the grandeur of the royal courtesans of Awadh, Nizam seamlessly melds European elegance with the opulence of mid-18th century tapestry. The collection exudes celebration, and.
Easy shapes crafted from luxurious silks are meticulously adorned with vintage metallic threads, lustrous pearls, and semi-precious gemstones. The colour palette has pale sea foam, withered rose, and pewter, complemented by vibrant accents of mustard and garnet.
We speak to Ranawat about the same and more.
What's the idea behind the collection?
I'm planning to open our 5th flagship store in the city of Nizams -- Hyderabad -- and recently visited the Falaknuma Palace. As a teenager, when I first saw the exquisite Nizam jewels, they had left an indelible mark on me. Now, I want to showcase the same in my own artistic way.
Is affordable couture the answer to fast fashion?
Affordable couture or luxury pret is always an answer for something that the common man can afford and wea at festivities or functions, but traditional form of couture will always be novel and is here to stay. A lot of research, meticulous detailing and thought, go into creating a masterpiece. Although it is then filtered into lighter and affordable forms of luxury pret and wearable fast fashion pret for everyone else.
What's trending when it comes to resort, occasion, and party wear this summer?
Western resort wear has always been the flavour of the season. Whether it’s a casual meet-up with friends, or a part of easy comfortable airport looks, it’s one of the best versions of clothing that probably exists in every wardrobe today.
Kaftans for me are always the most elegant form of western silhouette that’s comfortable and flattering at the same time for all age groups and sizes. Also, the embellished ones are perfect for resort occasions.
Occasion and party wardrobe must-haves?
A lightweight print skirt set with a cool cowl or a shirt top and an LBD.
What inspires you?
We believe in “Art to wear”, and have always translated ideas and inspirations into a form of illustration or artwork that reflects in all our work as prints.
My inspiration has been all over and everywhere especially to the places that I travel to. I love collecting textiles from different regions and combining two or three regions together to form a collection that’s exciting, novel and unique at the same time.