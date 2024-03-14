Designer Rajdeep Ranawat's Nizam collection exude opulent charm

Renowned designer, Rajdeep Ranawat’s spring-resort edit Nizam that will be unveiled at LFW-FDCI today at LFWxFDCI is a unique interpretation of Hyderabad - a timeless city steeped in history and romance.

Inspired by the grandeur of the royal courtesans of Awadh, Nizam seamlessly melds European elegance with the opulence of mid-18th century tapestry. The collection exudes celebration, and.

Easy shapes crafted from luxurious silks are meticulously adorned with vintage metallic threads, lustrous pearls, and semi-precious gemstones. The colour palette has pale sea foam, withered rose, and pewter, complemented by vibrant accents of mustard and garnet.

We speak to Ranawat about the same and more.