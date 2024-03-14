Homegrown brand Noroke’s new resort wear edit is eco-chic
Homegrown label Noroke’s new sustainable collection has some fabulous numbers in vibrant colours and trendy patterns set on recycled, natural and organic fabrics. We have a chat with co-founder and creative head of the label, Vibhisha Jain about their latest summer resort wear edit.
What's the new collection all about?
Noroke's new resort wear and beachwear collection has stylish yet practical options for meant for holidaying in the beach. The flowy silhouettes allow free movement and the colours are vibrant and refreshing, reflecting the spirit of the beach and resort lifestyle. The edit focuses on designs that are enduring and classic rather than trendy. We have extensively used natural, organic and sustainable fabrics like linen, bamboo, cupro, and modal among others.
How much has the resort wear designs changed over the years?
Over the years, resort wear designs have undergone significant changes. In the past, it was traditionally associated with basic summer dresses, tropical prints, and beachy accessories. However, lately, it has become more versatile and fashion-forward. Designers have started incorporating modern silhouettes, bold colours, and unique patterns into their resort collections. This makes it wearable not just while vacationing, but also during occasions like soirees, brunch and casual events. Consequently, resort wear has become more stylish and adaptable to different fashion preferences.
What are the summer resort wear wardrobe must-haves?
Versatile and comfortable kaftans, a selection of stylish coverups, summer dresses and flowy maxi silhouettes for beachside parties.
What keeps inspiring you as a designer?
I am constantly inspired by the beauty and versatility of vacation specific relaxed outfits. The flowing silhouettes, vibrant colours, and intricate patterns of these garments never fail to ignite my creativity. I am particularly drawn to the unique designer cuts that are often incorporated into these pieces, as they add an element of sophistication and edge. Whether it's experimenting with different fabrics, exploring new embellishment techniques, or incorporating unexpected details, the endless possibilities of vacation outfits keep me inspired to push the boundaries and create designs that are both elegant and fashion-forward.
The collection you are currently working on?
It’s a vibrant and stylish collection with a focus on women's swimwear, summer dresses and men’s co-ord sets. We are incorporating bold cuts and unique designs and one of the key fabrics we are using in this collection is linen.