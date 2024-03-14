Label RaMa's Forever Spring edit has fresh scents of summer flowers

Her latest summer collection Forever Spring is a unique range offering a glimpse of a joyful holiday album set against spring blooms. The collection features elegant evening gowns, chic Parisian dresses, relaxed tops, tunics, waistcoats, jackets, and sophisticated English outerwear crafted from heritage textiles including single-origin silk, muslin, and handwoven cotton khadi.

“The collection has something for everyone. We have played with different styles and lengths, making sure to include relaxed styles like raglan-sleeve shirts, formal petal-sleeve tops, flowy midi dresses, sexy halter necks, breezy ponchos, semi-ruched skirts, jumpsuits, and a lot more. The vision was to distil the essence of spring worldwide, mix it with different cuts, and create pieces that pay homage to Indian textiles yet have a modern touch,” shares Rajeshvari.

Each piece reminds you of blooming flowers across the globe such as Japan's pink Sakura, India's bright yellow marigolds, and the UK's lush tulip and daffodil fields.

Rajeshvari takes us through the fresh edit.