Label RaMa's Forever Spring edit has fresh scents of summer flowers
Her latest summer collection Forever Spring is a unique range offering a glimpse of a joyful holiday album set against spring blooms. The collection features elegant evening gowns, chic Parisian dresses, relaxed tops, tunics, waistcoats, jackets, and sophisticated English outerwear crafted from heritage textiles including single-origin silk, muslin, and handwoven cotton khadi.
“The collection has something for everyone. We have played with different styles and lengths, making sure to include relaxed styles like raglan-sleeve shirts, formal petal-sleeve tops, flowy midi dresses, sexy halter necks, breezy ponchos, semi-ruched skirts, jumpsuits, and a lot more. The vision was to distil the essence of spring worldwide, mix it with different cuts, and create pieces that pay homage to Indian textiles yet have a modern touch,” shares Rajeshvari.
Each piece reminds you of blooming flowers across the globe such as Japan's pink Sakura, India's bright yellow marigolds, and the UK's lush tulip and daffodil fields.
Rajeshvari takes us through the fresh edit.
What's the collection all about?
It is a celebration of life and joy, much like spring itself. We've embraced global trends with a nod to Indian sensibilities, focusing on style, substance and sustainability. The collection introduces handwoven silks and silk cottons, adorned with digital prints for a modern touch.
What's trending when it comes to Western formal and daily wear this summer?
This spring-summer, we're seeing a resurgence of grandpa trousers and waistcoats, making a statement in daily wear. Whites and the Pantone colour of the year, peachy fuzz, are dominating the palette, alongside a revival of pinks. Floral and rose prints are blooming, with sheer fabrics adding a touch of whimsy.
What are the daily Western and party wardrobe must-have?
A versatile solid shirt, oversized tunics and dresses and long dresses crafted from handwoven silk.
What inspires you? How has your design sensibility evolved over the years?
Our design philosophy centers on creating trans-seasonal pieces, offering longevity and timeless elegance.
Over the years, we've embraced innovation, experimenting with prints and embracing Indian silks, while maintaining our dedication to Indian craftsmanship. Collaborating with senior French designers, we've seamlessly blended traditional handlooms with contemporary global wear, continually evolving yet staying rooted in our heritage.
How do you include sustainability in your collections?
From the handpicked cotton to our eco-friendly packaging, every aspect of our production champions sustainability. We pride ourselves on fair practices, from compensating our weavers and tailors generously to using only azo-free or natural dyes.
The roadmap for your label?
I’d like to make sure that the more deserving customers get the purest, finest and the most heritage weaves of India. I will make sure that these weaves are proudly presented in the global fashion capitals such as Paris and Milan.
Price on request. Available online.