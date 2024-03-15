Couturier Ankur Verma on his latest edit, Ray, launched at LFWxFDCI

Couturier Ankur Verma’s label Til takes a cue from his creative journey that finds its roots in the intricate textures of the human body—freckles, wrinkles, and marks -- which tell stories of individuality and lived experiences.

“I delight in exploring the interplay of lines and textures, weaving them into prints and embroideries that evoke a dreamlike realm. Each design becomes a canvas, where the subtle nuances of the human form are celebrated and transformed into art. With every stitch and stroke, I invite viewers to immerse themselves in a world where reality and fantasy intertwine, where the beauty of imperfection is embraced, and where every garment carries a tale of personal expression and enchantment,” he tells us.

The young fashion graduate from NIFT Kolkata just unveiled his latest collection, Ray, at the ongoing LFWxFDCI and takes us exclusively through the collection.