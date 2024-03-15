Couturier Ankur Verma on his latest edit, Ray, launched at LFWxFDCI
Couturier Ankur Verma’s label Til takes a cue from his creative journey that finds its roots in the intricate textures of the human body—freckles, wrinkles, and marks -- which tell stories of individuality and lived experiences.
“I delight in exploring the interplay of lines and textures, weaving them into prints and embroideries that evoke a dreamlike realm. Each design becomes a canvas, where the subtle nuances of the human form are celebrated and transformed into art. With every stitch and stroke, I invite viewers to immerse themselves in a world where reality and fantasy intertwine, where the beauty of imperfection is embraced, and where every garment carries a tale of personal expression and enchantment,” he tells us.
The young fashion graduate from NIFT Kolkata just unveiled his latest collection, Ray, at the ongoing LFWxFDCI and takes us exclusively through the collection.
What's the collection all about?
In this edit, shadows and brilliance play harmoniously in shades of mustard, reds, greens, rust, black, and ivory. From the soft caress of dawn to the vibrant hues of dusk, every piece captures radiant beauty, ready to grace your space. We have saris, co-ord sets, pullovers, jackets, drape pants, long shirts, and embroidered shirts in pure cotton and silk. More than a collection, it's a celebration of creativity and sustainability. Through upcycling and patchwork techniques, we've breathed new life into each garment with intricate details. We have used hand painting, digitised prints, hand embroidery, and quilting to add depth and character to every piece.
How individually unique fashion is really turning with time? Is affordable couture the answer to fast fashion?
Individually unique fashion is indeed evolving with time, driven by several factors including changing consumer preferences, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements. So, there's a growing demand for sustainably and ethically produced clothing. Affordable couture brands often prioritise quality over quantity, offering timeless pieces that are made to last, thereby reducing the need for frequent purchases and minimising waste. It democratises high-quality fashion and makes it more accessible to a wider audience, who may have previously been excluded from the high-end market.
What's trending this summer?
Layering, summer jackets, and colourful prints.
The roadmap for your label?
I am looking for more collaborations, going international is on my radar.
Any plans to open a store in Kolkata, the city where you studied fashion?
Yes, absolutely it’s on my list for sure. It’s not just because I have learned fashion but also because that place is full of art and culture.
Price on request. Available online.