Exclusive interview: JJ Valaya on JJV.Kapurthala's latest drop, Nomad

Essentially JJV.Kapurthala is a new line with 4 seasons so far. The edit called Nomad is loosely based on the travelogues of the erstwhile maharaja of Kapurthala, Jagatjit Singh, who was an avid wanderlust and went across the planet in his own times. He literally took his people to the world and brought the world to his people. Kapurthala is known as the Paris of Punjab replete with multicultural influences in its architecture -- the main palace is set on the palace of Versailles, there’s a Moorish mosque based on the grand mosque of Morocco, and such other places, and that’s the DNA of our brand as well.

The idea is to create beautiful accessible clothing which people can wear at any kind of occasion and take along with them when they travel since the weight is very less. The prime focus is on the beautiful prints which are accentuated in bits and pieces by signature embroidery.