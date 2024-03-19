Aadiya Jewels' Mystic Magic edit is a kaleidoscope of colours

Homegrown bijouterie label Aadiya Jewels by co-founder and designer Dhwani Tayal has just come out with its sleek and elegant new line of summer jewellery called Mystic Magic Collection. This collection has a range of beautiful and minimal pieces of jewellery that effortlessly fuse elegance, craftsmanship, and the enticing qualities of gemstones.
Always placing more importance on the principles of timeless elegance and meticulous artistry, Dhwani has made her label synonymous with sophistication in the jewellery industry. With a legacy spanning over years, her brand has garnered acclaim for its exceptional designs, impeccable quality, and commitment to ethical sourcing.
The Mystic Magic Collection epitomizes Aadiya Jewels' commitment to innovation and distinctiveness. “Featuring the captivating Mystic Quartz gemstone set in 925 Sterling Silver, each piece is a symphony of colour and brilliance. The ethereal rainbow hues of Mystic Quartz, achieved through a titanium coating on clear quartz, infuses each jewellery item with a sense of magic and wonder,” says Dhwani.
Crafted to perfection, the Mystic Magic Collection includes an array of exquisitely designed rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants, each meticulously crafted to complement diverse styles and occasions. Whether it's a casual outing or a glamorous soirée or a formal dinner, these versatile pieces effortlessly transition from day to night.
"As a brand deeply rooted in the appreciation of natural beauty, our aim is to offer our clientele not just jewellery, but experiences with pieces that evoke emotions and transcend ordinary adornment," says Dhwani, co-founder of Aadiya Jewels.