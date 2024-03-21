Anamika Khanna's label AK-OK's SS'24 edit is inspired by Odisha's Bonda tribe
Couturier Anamika Khanna’s AK-OK’s collections have always had a deep connection to India’s vibrant culture. Her spring summer ‘24 collection, showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, too, blends tribal motifs with contemporary urban wear, celebrating a way of life that worships nature.
Anamika has this time taken inspiration form the adventures of a travelling biker with Odisha’s Bonda tribe and what started as a conversation with a close friend over tea, has now become a design collection replete with re-imagined Bonda colours, motifs and embroideries.
The collection has jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and easy kaftans and is grounded in denims with a palette that includes quintessential whites, ivories, and blacks apart from a range of prints and bolder colours like red and pink. Interestingly, to keep an imprint of the urban chic, Anamika has incorporated threadwork embroidery inspired by biker studs.
“India has thousands of native tribes, each with a unique identity represented in their clothing and way of life. The Bonda community of Odisha’s signature is rich beaded clothing with neon beads, shells and brass neck rings paired with fabrics woven at home. This is a tribe known for their fearlessness, keeping their culture thriving in a decade obsessed with erasing diversity,” says Anamika.
