Gaurang Shah's new edit Gulal celebrates spring in shades of pink
No one highlights our indigenous weaves more fabulously than couturier Gaurang Shah. This time too, when he presented his latest collection Gulal at the recently-concluded LFWxFDCI show, the audience was spellbound by the grandeur and intricacy of the ensembles. Shah’s colourful range of artistic saris and lehengas embodied opulence, versatility, and the enduring legacy of handloom textiles.
Always in love with vivid and gorgeous tones, Gaurang’s creations this time centred around nuances of the spring season and flaunted intricate Jamdani, jacquard, and dobby weaves created in handspun khadi, fine cotton, silk matka and natural silks. “The weaves are made with virtues of patience and precision that each artisan practises while hand weaving each textile. Their emotions and traits are woven in each line,” says Gaurang.
We speak to the humble designer to know more.
What's Gulal all about?
It is a symphony of cultural elegance and modern sophistication, and highlights a seamless fusion of 40 Jamdani, Jacquard, and Dobby textiles. The ensembles encompass saris and dresses woven with a combination of textiles from different regions of India. This collection reflects the fashion moods during the season of spring, which is pink and that’s why it is titled Gulal.
How individually unique fashion is really turning with time?
People are increasingly embracing uniqueness and personal expression, veering away from mass-produced, cookie-cutter designs. It gives me immense satisfaction to see more women and men across age groups embracing Jamdani weaves, especially saris and ghagras.
Indian fashionistas today are seeking a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. There's a growing appreciation for heritage textiles like Jamdani and handlooms, with a modern twist. The consumer now values authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainability over fleeting trends.
What's trending in festive-wedding wear this summer?
There’s a resurgence of woven classics -- light, breathable fabrics like handwoven cotton, khadi and silk are gaining popularity, along with intricate handloom weaves such as Jamdani. Pastel hues, delicate embellishments, and timeless silhouettes are all the rage, offering a refreshing departure from heavy, opulent ensembles.
Wedding wardrobe must-haves?
A timeless sari, whether it's a classic Jamdani weave or a contemporary interpretation, exudes grace and sophistication like no other garment. Pair it with versatile blouses, statement jewellery, and elegant footwear to create a traditional yet chic look.
What's your design philosophy?
It revolves around celebrating the timeless beauty of handloom textiles while embracing innovation and sustainability. I draw inspiration from the rich legacy of Indian culture, nature's myriad hues to create pieces that not only adorn the body but also resonate with the soul, evoking a sense of pride in our heritage and Jamdani craftsmanship.
How have your label's aesthetics evolved over the years?
Over the years, while staying true to the essence of Jamdani and handlooms, I've explored new techniques, silhouettes, and colour palettes, infusing my collections with a contemporary flair. We have evolved to embrace versatility, wearability, and conscious consumption, resonating with a discerning audience seeking authenticity and quality.
How do you include sustainability in your collections?
Sustainability is at the heart of our design process and collections. We prioritize sourcing natural, eco-friendly materials and support local artisans and weavers to preserve traditional craftsmanship. Our weaving practices focus on minimizing waste, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting ethical weaver practices.