Gaurang Shah's new edit Gulal celebrates spring in shades of pink

No one highlights our indigenous weaves more fabulously than couturier Gaurang Shah. This time too, when he presented his latest collection Gulal at the recently-concluded LFWxFDCI show, the audience was spellbound by the grandeur and intricacy of the ensembles. Shah’s colourful range of artistic saris and lehengas embodied opulence, versatility, and the enduring legacy of handloom textiles.

Always in love with vivid and gorgeous tones, Gaurang’s creations this time centred around nuances of the spring season and flaunted intricate Jamdani, jacquard, and dobby weaves created in handspun khadi, fine cotton, silk matka and natural silks. “The weaves are made with virtues of patience and precision that each artisan practises while hand weaving each textile. Their emotions and traits are woven in each line,” says Gaurang.

We speak to the humble designer to know more.