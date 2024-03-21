Ritika Mirchandani's new edit, Transcendence has playful textures

Ritika Michandani’s new collection Transcendence that got unveiled at the recently-concluded LFWxFDCI show brought fluidity and symmetry into perfect unison. The collection has modern silhouettes displaying traditional embroidery, and playful texture, all in a colour palette involving fuchsia pink, electric, lime green, and Prussian blue besides black and ivory to balance the hues.

Ritika takes us through the beautiful mélange of outfits.