Ritika Mirchandani's new edit, Transcendence has playful textures
Ritika Michandani’s new collection Transcendence that got unveiled at the recently-concluded LFWxFDCI show brought fluidity and symmetry into perfect unison. The collection has modern silhouettes displaying traditional embroidery, and playful texture, all in a colour palette involving fuchsia pink, electric, lime green, and Prussian blue besides black and ivory to balance the hues.
Ritika takes us through the beautiful mélange of outfits.
What's the collection all about?
Transcendence will take you on a journey of newness in life which is translated into the collection by experimenting with additional vibrant colours like Fuchsia pink and electric lime green, Prussian blue alongside signatures like black and ivory. The timeless influence is incorporated in the silhouettes, right from power shoulders to bold cuts, each invoking distinctive textures while infusing a contemporary twist. Also, we are moving away from traditional cuts and exploring more asymmetrical and exaggerated shapes this year.
What do young fashionable brides want now?
They want versatility - contemporary silhouettes that are on-trend yet timeless. Silhouettes that can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions, pieces that can be easily mixed and matched with other items or with existing pieces in a wardrobe are in demand.
How much unique and minimal fashion really is turning with time?
Fashion trends tend to cycle, but there has been a notable shift towards uniqueness and minimalism in recent years. With increased awareness about sustainability and ethical fashion, consumers are seeking timeless pieces that can be worn for longer periods. Minimalist designs often align with these values and emphasizes on functionality and versatility.
What's trending in occasion and wedding wear this summer?
Monochrome looks are likely to continue being popular. Summer pastels are also expected to be a key trend. Pastels are versatile and can be easily incorporated into various styles, making them a popular choice for fusion, occasion and wedding looks.
What inspires you?
At the core of our design philosophy lies a deep appreciation for simplicity, elegance, and understated sophistication. We believe in the power of minimalism to create timeless pieces that resonate with the modern woman. I draw a lot of inspiration from art deco and architecture. We celebrate clean lines, refined silhouettes, and uncluttered aesthetics.
How has your design sensibility evolved over the years?
Earlier, our design sensibility was characterized by exploration and experimentation. With time, we started focusing on the elements that resonated most deeply with our vision. We underscore the principles of minimalism, clean lines, and understated elegance -- the defining characteristics of our brand. Our aesthetic has evolved to embrace a timeless and sophisticated elegance, with an emphasis on versatile pieces that transcend seasonal trends.