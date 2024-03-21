Sakshi Bhati's wedding edit Ember Glow has floral outfits in coral tones
Among all the bridal collections showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, couturier Sakshi Bhati’s wedding edit Ember Bloom stood out for its elegant and beautifully crafted creations with meticulous embroideries and printed floral patterns.
With floral designs used as base, Bhati used soft pastels like blush pink, powder blue and mint green to turn the collection into something very dreamy and ethereal, be it the swirling flowy maxi dresses, the sharply, tailored blouse, slender kurtis teamed with shararas or ghararas, or the contemporary choli paired with a lavishly embroidered long skirt. We also loved how she heightened the drama with a floor skimming, scalloped-edged robe coupled with a bralette and draped skirt. We also hearted the ensemble that showstopper Shruti Haasan worn -- a dusty, mint, green lehenga and matching, halter choli, embellished with bouquets of gleaming blooms.
Who could be better than Sakshi to spell out the modern trends that are ruling the wedding scene this summer? Here are excerpts from the chat.
What's the idea behind Ember Glow?
Ember Glow drew inspiration from the delicate beauty of coral reefs and the vibrant hues of blooming flowers to evoke a sense of freshness, femininity, and natural beauty. I wanted to infuse traditional Indian attire with the freshness and charm of floral patterns in coral tones. We used fabrics like chiffon, georgette, and organza to showcase intricate floral prints and embroidery. The edit also features modern silhouettes like crop tops paired with skirts or palazzos, all embellished with floral details in coral hues.
What's trending in fusion, occasion and wedding wear this summer?
Consumers increasingly seek personalized and bespoke pieces that reflect their individuality. Incorporating traditional Indian textiles and motifs into contemporary silhouettes is trending. For occasion and wedding wear, pastel hues and lightweight fabrics like chiffon and georgette are popular choices, along with intricate embellishments and delicate embroidery. Additionally, sustainable and eco-friendly options such as organic cotton and handwoven fabrics are gaining traction. Statement sleeves, asymmetrical cuts, and modern draping techniques are also in vogue.
Occasion and wedding wardrobe must-haves?
A beautifully crafted sari or lehenga, a well-fitted suit or anarkali in rich fabrics like silk or georgette, well-tailored blouses or cholis that complement saris or lehengas, a stylish sharara or palazzo set, a classic kurta set, an evening gown or a cocktail dress: For men, a traditional jacket or sherwani paired with tailored trousers is essential for wedding ceremonies.
What inspires you?
I want to celebrate and preserve India's diverse cultural heritage through creations and blend traditional craftsmanship and techniques with contemporary silhouettes, fabrics, and design elements. I try to incorporate inspirations from nature, art and culture into my designs, infusing the creations with depth, meaning, and symbolism.
How has your label’s design sensibility evolved over the years?
Initially, our focus was on traditional Indian attire, drawing inspiration from classic motifs and techniques passed down through generations. However, as we progressed, we began embracing a more eclectic approach, infusing contemporary elements into our designs while still honouring our cultural heritage.