Sakshi Bhati's wedding edit Ember Glow has floral outfits in coral tones

Among all the bridal collections showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show, couturier Sakshi Bhati’s wedding edit Ember Bloom stood out for its elegant and beautifully crafted creations with meticulous embroideries and printed floral patterns.

With floral designs used as base, Bhati used soft pastels like blush pink, powder blue and mint green to turn the collection into something very dreamy and ethereal, be it the swirling flowy maxi dresses, the sharply, tailored blouse, slender kurtis teamed with shararas or ghararas, or the contemporary choli paired with a lavishly embroidered long skirt. We also loved how she heightened the drama with a floor skimming, scalloped-edged robe coupled with a bralette and draped skirt. We also hearted the ensemble that showstopper Shruti Haasan worn -- a dusty, mint, green lehenga and matching, halter choli, embellished with bouquets of gleaming blooms.

Who could be better than Sakshi to spell out the modern trends that are ruling the wedding scene this summer? Here are excerpts from the chat.