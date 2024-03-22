Antar-Agni's latest drop, As It Is, is quirk redefined

Designer Ujjawal Dubey’s label Antar Agni is known for its quirky yet elegant silhouettes for men and their latest drop for the summer is no less swish. Aptly named As it is, the collection revolves around embracing authenticity and staying true to who you are. Hence Ujjawal chose to collaborate with young and emerging actor Babil Khan for the same.
“With Babil, we found a perfect alignment of vision and perspective, making the creative process seamless and organic. Rather than imposing a separate direction, our focus remained on encouraging Babil to simply be himself, allowing his natural essence to shine through in every frame,” Ujjawal tells us.
Babil too chanelled Antar-Agni's ethos perfectly. “A sense of rootedness and craftsmanship characterizes his presence, balanced beautifully with youthful energy and enthusiasm, all while maintaining a calm demeanor and profound sincerity,” the designer adds.
Through this collection, Ujjawal aims at celebrating individuality and encourage self-expression, echoing Antar-Agni's commitment to empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness with confidence.