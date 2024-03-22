Unconditional by Delhi-based Alan by Vani promises subdued bling that you can wear

We’ve been hearing about this brand new label for a while now, so much so, it’s quite a feat that hardly five months after its launch, Alan by Vani is already famous in fashion circles in cities down south including namma Bengaluru. Launched in November 2023, the sister brand of Cin Cin — both owned by Vani Gupta; this Delhi-based brand is the brainchild of a passion project. With experiences from her family’s export house, combined with her mother’s fashion background, Vani’s last collection Runway was an absolute hit. We catch up with Vani Gupta, owner and designer, to find out more about their just-launched edit, Unconditional.