Unconditional by Delhi-based Alan by Vani promises subdued bling that you can wear

We’ve been hearing about this brand new label for a while now, so much so, it’s quite a feat that hardly five months after its launch, Alan by Vani is already famous in fashion circles in cities down south including namma Bengaluru. Launched in November 2023, the sister brand of Cin Cin — both owned by Vani Gupta; this Delhi-based brand is the brainchild of a passion project. With experiences from her family’s export house, combined with her mother’s fashion background, Vani’s last collection Runway was an absolute hit. We catch up with Vani Gupta, owner and designer, to find out more about their just-launched edit, Unconditional.
“The collection draws inspiration from the idea that fashion knows no bounds or restrictions. It embodies boldness, classiness, luxury and chic vibes. This collection serves as a reminder that, despite its luxurious elements, love is the most exquisite embellishment, enhancing its inherent elegance,” begins Vani, who holds a BSc in Finance from Bristol University and an MSc in Finance from Imperial College London. Unconditional breaks away from traditional styles, providing a fresh departure from their previous designs showcased in Runway. Each piece showcases uniqueness through diverse fabrics, captivating silhouettes, intricate embroidery and is designed for various occasions.
“I have tried to define this edit by a lack of specific motifs or designs, opting instead for a spontaneous and random aesthetic. This absence of a set pattern gives each piece a unique and eclectic charm, creating an element of unpredictability and individuality. The colour palette we’ve chosen is rich and sophisticated, giving a timeless luxurious feel. Wearing these creations envelops the wearer in glamour, enhancing their presence with refined allure, while the metallic colours paired with rich hues create a striking contrast,” adds the designer.
Choosing to work with satin, leatherette and lurex metallic fabrics, one can look forward to coordinated sets, stylish dresses, shirts and skirts in the edit. “We’re currently working on an upcoming streetwear collection, blending urban cool with artistic flair. Expect abstract, funky embroidery that adds a playful touch to casual wear. This fusion edit promises a vibrant, trend-setting look for those who are fashion-forward,” concludes Vani.
INR 6,999 onwards. Available online.
