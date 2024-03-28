AFEW Rahul Mishra's AW'24 edit, Sculpt, is all about nature's splendour
Renowned couturier Rahul Mishra can turn even an ordinary silhouette into something extraordinary with his unique sense of juxtaposing Indian craft with Western silhouettes. A champion of slow fashion, Rahul was the House of Lakmē Grand Finale designer at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show where he unveiled Fall-Winter 2024 edit called Sculpt from his global luxury pret label AFEW Rahul Mishra.
With this collection, Rahul paid an ode to nature, which has been his constant source of inspiration. The illustrious designer takes us through his collection.
Tell us all about Sculpt?
Sculpt draws inspiration from my perpetual muse: nature, seen as the ultimate sculptor. As Michelangelo famously observed, sculptures are already contained within stone blocks; our role is merely to chisel away the excess to reveal them. This idea of adding and subtracting elements to craft a narrative is central to this collection. The garments feature bright solid hues and graphic textures, with inspiration drawn from both rigid and organic installations of natural forms, including vegetal and animal motifs.
How are you seeing wedding fashion evolving and shaping up here?
Today's brides and grooms make their own choices that align with their personal tastes. Unlike in the past, where weddings were often tailored to meet societal norms, modern couples prioritize personal expression over conforming to expectations. This shift challenges outdated beliefs, and is apparent in the colour tones and silhouettes they opt for their important day.
What motivates you as a designer?
I find motivation in the constant pursuit of new and exciting opportunities. We keep enjoying the process involved and staying positive. There are some days which don’t feel so great, but there are others where my team and I feel that zeal to be joyous and work on building a great collection altogether.
Whose dressing sense do you admire the most and why?
I appreciate the unique style that each individual brings to their wardrobe, and this diversity of expression is something I deeply admire. Among celebrities, Zendaya stands out for her boldness, poise, and influence on the younger generation. Having the opportunity to design for her was a privilege that allowed me complete creative freedom.
Summer bridal, and western wardrobe must-haves?
There are no rigid must-haves for both. What matters most is being comfortable, confident, and able to move freely on your special day.
Regarding western wardrobe essentials, a good pair of comfortable jeans, stylish shoes, and perhaps a coordinating set or dress that makes one feel their best are key.
Road map for your label?
In the coming years, whether it's Rahul Mishra Couture or AFEW Rahul Mishra, we are on an ambitious trajectory of creating an engaging brand experience in terms of how people perceive us and how they experience the brand. We would also like to venture out in different product verticals with the Rahul Mishra brand as well as with AFEW Rahul Mishra. We are looking at very strong and robust growth in terms of our retail, our accessibility and also how we work with craftsmen.