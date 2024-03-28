ATBW’s Girls2.0 captures the bohemian spirit of modern women

With a focus on minimalist designs and intricate craftsmanship, ATBW (derived for All Things Black and White), co-founded by designer Ananya Kumar, is perhaps a rare label that work with only two colours – black and white. A NIFT Delhi alumna, Ananya uses clean lines and focuses on innovative fabric manipulation techniques, catering to various silhouettes, right from saris, jumpsuits and blazers to pant suits and dresses.

Ananya just unveiled a classy collection called Girls2.0 and tells us all about it.