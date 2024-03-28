ATBW’s Girls2.0 captures the bohemian spirit of modern women
With a focus on minimalist designs and intricate craftsmanship, ATBW (derived for All Things Black and White), co-founded by designer Ananya Kumar, is perhaps a rare label that work with only two colours – black and white. A NIFT Delhi alumna, Ananya uses clean lines and focuses on innovative fabric manipulation techniques, catering to various silhouettes, right from saris, jumpsuits and blazers to pant suits and dresses.
Ananya just unveiled a classy collection called Girls2.0 and tells us all about it.
Tell us all about the Girls2.0 collection.
The edit has bold monochromatic tones, structured silhouettes, oversized silhouettes, and minimalist dresses. What makes this collection truly unique is its inclusivity and versatility. Whether one resonates with a single persona or embodies a blend of various styles, this collection encourages self-expression and empowers each girl to curate her own narrative through fashion.
What's the idea behind this collection?
It celebrates the myriad personalities and diverse spirits embodied by today's dynamic young women and honours the uniqueness and individuality of every girl. The collection encapsulates the essence of various personas, each piece reflecting a distinct vibe and mood -- from the free-spirited bohemian to the sophisticated urbanite, it embraces the full spectrum of femininity.
What inspires you as a designer?
No one thing in particular -- it can be something I see or observe while walking around with a friend or just sitting in a cafe. It can be something I watch in a television show or a movie. Also, a lot of my design thinking comes from my education as a product designer as well. When I design clothes, I see them as objects or a product and then move forward with the whole collection.
What's trending in casual and western wear this summer?
A lot of easy breezy silhouettes, floral, colourful prints, and oversized co-ords.
How sustainable is your label?
Since we use only two colours for our production, the majority of waste disappears there only and all the leftovers are used somewhere or the other. No additional trims are required, and no additional dyeing processes are involved. The last of the scraps are donated to NGOs to make soft toys or for any other means of stuffing.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
A basic white t-shirt, white shirt, black t-shirt, black shirt, a pair of classic blue denim, and a pair of comfy sneakers/sandals.
Current collection you are working on?
It's something we have never worked with before, which is prints but not your regular florals and art. We are trying to come up with something totally extraordinary in ATBW style. Also we plan to diversify our product categories to footwear, jewellery, and bags as well.