Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to come up with their own fashion label

Bollywood power couple and would-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey with the launch of a homegrown fashion label that highlights work of regional artisans.
Always fans of handmade clothes and handcrafted work, the duo aims at breathing new life into one of the oldest forms of art deeply embedded in Indian culture.
"We have both always strived to work on a grassroot community level and we have always wanted to support local communities. So, when the idea to do something for the artisans struck, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to reflect that. We have always been in awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles. In today’s age barring a few, local art and artisans are increasingly vanishing and struggling to survive despite an onslaught of mass produced things,” says Richa.
The power couple's initiative is not just a business endeavour; it's a commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. By offering expert guidance and a supportive ecosystem, Richa and Ali aim at empowering local artisans, ensuring their invaluable contributions to the country's artistic legacy endure.
The launch of this homegrown business by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is expected to start by this year.