Shasha Gaba's Fall in Love edit has lehengas in blends of pastels and red

Designer Shasha Gaba launched her Spring-Summer collection, Fall in Love, which is a tribute to the beauty of love and weddings. Inspired by a bride’s and groom’s journey to their happily ever after, this edit celebrates the magic of love through exquisite designs and detailing, with intricate lehengas being the highlight of the range.

Fall in Love features different embroideries like diamond, floral, and bird motifs besides French knots, sitara, zardosi, dabka, crystals and eye stitch. There are ensembles for both women and men, from lehengas and gowns to kurtas and sherwanis, and Shasha has used a variety of fabrics, including silk organza, silk satin, chamundi silk, and georgette. Shasha tells us more.