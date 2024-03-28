Shasha Gaba's Fall in Love edit has lehengas in blends of pastels and red
Designer Shasha Gaba launched her Spring-Summer collection, Fall in Love, which is a tribute to the beauty of love and weddings. Inspired by a bride’s and groom’s journey to their happily ever after, this edit celebrates the magic of love through exquisite designs and detailing, with intricate lehengas being the highlight of the range.
Fall in Love features different embroideries like diamond, floral, and bird motifs besides French knots, sitara, zardosi, dabka, crystals and eye stitch. There are ensembles for both women and men, from lehengas and gowns to kurtas and sherwanis, and Shasha has used a variety of fabrics, including silk organza, silk satin, chamundi silk, and georgette. Shasha tells us more.
What's the collection all about?
The main concept of this collection was to pair pastel-coloured bridal lehengas with red ones, and showcase intricately designed lehengas, featuring intricate floral motifs and shimmering sequins. The inspiration was drawn from various flowers found in botanical gardens, such as daisies, lotuses, and marigolds, as well as captivating insects like dragonflies. The collection captures the essence pf nature’s beauty by drawing inspiration from the vibrant flora and fauna of the rainforest.
The whole range is themed around romance, nostalgia, and the beauty of autumn.
What's trending in party wear this summer?
Lightweight fabrics like chiffon and georgette for formal wear, while rich textures such as silk for party wear are trending. Pastel shades will be popular, alongside contemporary silhouettes like drape saris or fusion ensembles combining traditional and modern elements. Statement jewellery and embellished accessories may also trend for both formal and party wear.
Formal western and party wardrobe must haves?
Pre-draped saris, gowns, and dresses.
What inspires you?
For me, design is a dialogue with nature. From the delicate veins of a leaf to the flowing folds of a mountain range, nature offers endless inspiration. I sketch intricate embroidery inspired by the petals of a rose. Nature's influence is at the heart of my design philosophy. I aim at creating pieces that resonate with the wearer, forging a connection with the wonders of the natural world. It's about crafting beauty, comfort, and mindful creation.
What’s next from your label?
We've just opened a store in Hyderabad and we're excited about the expansion and eager to bring our designs to more locations. We're also working on our next collection, starting with research and brainstorming for ideas. It’s a pret collection which will be perfect for the summer festivities. For this collection, we're focusing on simple outfits crafted from lightweight fabrics, featuring relaxed silhouettes, and offering versatility for comfort and style in this heat.