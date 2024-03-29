The new edit by the contemporary label, Zero Tolerance, marries gothic text with techniques of aari and zardosi

Unlike the multitude of labels celebrating vibrant blooms, the shades of the sun and fresh fields for their spring/summer collections, Prakhar Rao, the founder and designer of Zero Tolerance — a contemporary fashion brand that draws inspiration from South-Asian culture — jour neys back to his roots. Homecoming embodies a soul-stirring journey to the ‘City of Nawabs’ (Lucknow), drawing inspiration from over 3,000 years of artisanal techniques and fabrics from the region.
ics from the region. The label — which has been spotted on Riz Ahmed, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, among others — features 13 pieces for its Homecoming SS ’24 edit. These ensembles are tailor-made for vacations and casual gatherings, boasting effortlessly chic oversized silhouettes in natural earthy tones of brown, green, maroon, off-white and black. “From the finest linen to luxurious Giza cotton, handspun cotton-silk blends from Kolkata, organic cotton from the weavers of Barabanki and the exquisite Bhagalpur khadi — each fabric was chosen not only for its quality but also for its sustainability and historical significance,” Prakhar elaborates.
Keeping the architectural marvels of Lucknow and carvings adorning centuries-old monuments in mind, the edit boasts ancient kalamkari motifs and patterns infused with elements of gothic text and embroidery using age-old techniques of aari and zardosi, adding a touch of mystique to the collection. “From logo patchwork adorning collars to intricate hand-stitching reminiscent of vintage Indian menswear, each piece speaks volumes about our dedication to marrying contemporary style with cultural substance and self-expression,” the founder elucidates.
A few stand-out pieces from this collection include Dhup Chav Detachable Sleeve Shirt (crafted from organic cotton and hued with algae-based sustainable dyes, this soft-on-the-skin shirt boasts a hand-worked logo patchwork on the collar); Kairi Handwork Shirt (fashioned from locally sourced fabric from Bihar, this shirt showcases the timeless artistry of aari and zardosi embroidery); and Royal Blue Silk Embroidery Linen Shirt (designed from the finest linen fabric featuring silk thread embroidery inspired by kalamkari motifs).
₹11,000 onwards. Available online.
email: srushti@newindianexpress.com