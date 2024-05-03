This French luxury brand opens its third store in India

Hermès has opened its second outlet in Mumbai, located at the Jio World Plaza Mall. This marks the brand's third store in India and underscores its enduring connection with the country since 2008. The store's enchanting design is influenced by the city's dynamic style and lively local traditions, offering visitors an immersive experience both externally and internally. The remarkable windows and inviting interior spaces showcase the sixteen métiers of the house, sparking creativity and delight.
Located on the first level of the gallery, the metal exterior is adorned with a variety of colours, ranging from bright orange to deep blue, creating a dynamic visual reminiscent of the Indian festival celebrating colours and spring. Upon entering, visitors will find a spacious, open-plan area showcasing silk fabrics, fashion jewelry, home decor, perfume, and beauty products. In the center, there are displays of watches and leather goods, surrounded by intricately designed walls in a rich blue colour inspired by the architecture of Jodhpur.
Toward the back, the mens and women sections feature walls covered in fabric, adorned with hand-embroidered motifs in a turmeric hue, reminiscent of the streets of the city. Additionally, there are fitting rooms and a private salon for added convenience and privacy. The store is divided into three distinct sections by bronze arcades, drawing inspiration from Indian palaces.
The plan, envisioned by the Paris-based architectural firm RDAI, showcases a visual representation of location through the use of colour and intricate artistry in modern and inviting spaces. Inside, a diverse range of colours emerge, starting with natural shades on the stucco walls and stone floors with Jaipur-influenced blue accents that bring life to the Faubourg mosaic. Similar to a spectrum of hues, a variety of fabric threads is laid out, creating a carpeted walkway from the center to the rear of the store, where the colours transition smoothly from warm oranges to sapphire blue.
To enhance the ambiance, lifelike patterns and artwork from the Émile Hermès assortment blend with modern original pieces, like an Indian woodland captured by Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert or a painted canvas by French artist Christian Babou, and more.
To mark the grand opening, guests are encouraged to explore the realm of Indian production designer and filmmaker Aradhana Seth, the mastermind behind the enchanting window display Faubourg in an Enchanted Forest. The installation draws inspiration from Gond art originating in the province of Madhya Pradesh, along with narratives and motifs from diverse Hermès artifacts.