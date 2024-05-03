This French luxury brand opens its third store in India

The plan, envisioned by the Paris-based architectural firm RDAI, showcases a visual representation of location through the use of colour and intricate artistry in modern and inviting spaces. Inside, a diverse range of colours emerge, starting with natural shades on the stucco walls and stone floors with Jaipur-influenced blue accents that bring life to the Faubourg mosaic. Similar to a spectrum of hues, a variety of fabric threads is laid out, creating a carpeted walkway from the center to the rear of the store, where the colours transition smoothly from warm oranges to sapphire blue.

To enhance the ambiance, lifelike patterns and artwork from the Émile Hermès assortment blend with modern original pieces, like an Indian woodland captured by Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert or a painted canvas by French artist Christian Babou, and more.

To mark the grand opening, guests are encouraged to explore the realm of Indian production designer and filmmaker Aradhana Seth, the mastermind behind the enchanting window display Faubourg in an Enchanted Forest. The installation draws inspiration from Gond art originating in the province of Madhya Pradesh, along with narratives and motifs from diverse Hermès artifacts.