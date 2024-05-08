Gifts for fashionista mums this Mother's Day

As summer rolls deep several fashion styles and colours of the season keep emerging. If you want to gift your fashionista mum's a beautiful attire this Mother's Day, then check out this curated list of ethnic and western wear.
If your mother loves to dress up in saris then taking a look at the bespoke sauve but glamorous ensembles at Twamev should be on your list. From satin to organza in colours like blush pink, lavender, purple or green, these are sure to make your mother stand out in the crowd dressed in elegance.
Available online and in-stores. Price on Request
Jumpsuits are the most convenient and comfortable attires to wear your style for the day or especially during brunches. Going along with the colours of the season this Mint Rebecca Jumpsuit from Perona can be a perfect choice for a gift. It is made with eco-friendly Japanese Fibre which is smooth on the skin with a tailored silhouette, waistband and patch pockets for comfort.
Available online. Price on request
For the moms who love to dress up in simple and elegant attires for all occasions, the Yarana Rang Kurta Set from Isbandh is the perfect choice. This has been crafted meticulously from Chanderi Silk and Organza with sophisticated Kashmiri Tilla embroidery and hand adda work on the toke and sleeves. The piece is sure to make heads turn.
Available online. Price on request
With yesteryear’s fashion coming back, why not check out Thee Modern Roots’ Retro Fusion Satin Georgette sari. It blends vintage and contemporary aesthetics and makes the sari perfect for multiple occasions. Add a touch of minimal make-up and elegant jewellery and the look is complete.
Available online. Price on Request
Kahva's stunning Rashmi Saba Suit Set features a beautiful green hue adorned with delicate white small bootis, adding a touch of charm to the overall design. Complete the ensemble with the matching dupatta, featuring silver gota on all four sides, and coordinating pants, creating a cohesive and sophisticated look for your mum.
Available online. INR 5000
Elevate your mom's wardrobe with Neha Mehra's stunning Black Crystal Kaftan Shirt. Crafted with luxurious fabric and adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments, this kaftan exudes sophistication and glamour. Its flowing silhouette offers both comfort and elegance, making it the perfect choice for any special occasion or evening affair.
Available online. INR 15,500
For the fashion-forward mom who appreciates traditional attire, a beautiful sari like this one from Navyasa by Liva is a thoughtful and stylish gift option. Choose a sari in her favourite colour or one with intricate embroidery or embellishments for added elegance. Whether she wears it for special occasions or simply as a statement piece at home, a sari is sure to make her feel cherished and sophisticated.
Available online. Price on request.