Fashion: This designer collection is just what you need for summer wedding invites
Not sure what to wear for wedding invites this summer? If you want to beat the heat and yet slay the wedding looks, then this new collection by designer Aanchal Vijaywargi is worth checking out.
The Hyderabad based designer, who’s eponymous label is known for its beautiful and eye-catching embellishments on fusion and Indo-Western silhouettes, has come up with a soothing summer collection called Garden’24. The elaborate drop has all the design elements including sequins, intricate detailing, and a mix of soothing and vivid colour palettes.
At the core of this collection lies the intent of boosting a woman's confidence and happiness quotient with vibrant hues capturing the essence of sun-kissed glow. Aanchal has employed the essence of contemporary style into her designs, making each of her outfits a perfect choice for any of your occasions, right from glam soirees to weddings. The exquisite and intricate thread work on soft and flowy fabrics perfectly mirrors nature’s myriad complex tapestries. The silhouettes are effortlessly perfect to carry them through breezy summer days and nights.
We talk to the Aanchal to know more.
Tell us about Garden’24.
It's inspired by the tranquility and vibrancy of a garden at sunrise and is all about fluidity and embracing nature. The idea was to capture that fresh, hopeful feeling and the delicate balance of nature in each piece. The colours that are suitable for any occasion and styles suitable for all age group. We have a vast variety of options right from free size kaftans, to modern-cut drape saris apart from our most loved 3D cutwork. The collection embodies soft, flowing cuts, vibrant colours, and airy silhouettes with a mix of structured and relaxed fits.
How has your designs evolved over time? What inspires you?
I've leaned towards more handwork and slow fashion, celebrating nature not just in designs but in the making of the outfits as well. The use of vibrant colours has become more intentional, reflecting the natural world's diversity.
To be honest, nature is my muse -- the way it's always changing yet timeless, the way it combines form, function, and beauty — it's endlessly inspiring.
What’s working in occasion wear this year?
Light fabrics and versatile pieces are in. Think breezy cape sets, light lehengas with capes, classic Anarkalis and dresses that can go from a casual brunch to an elegant evening affair.
What is trending in summer wedding wear?
Personalization is key. Brides are looking for unique touches, which are minimalist yet classic in nature. Summer weddings are seeing a lot of off-shoulder and sleeveless styles with intricate embroidery. Brides are going for comfort without compromising on style. They love modern silhouettes that are easy to move in and can be repurposed for different events.
Summer occasion wear wardrobe must-haves?
An easy breezy kaftan, a versatile jumpsuit, and a statement-making yet comfortable pair of palazzo pants with flowy capes.
Globally, which designers do you think are emerging?
I personally am very fond of Sydney-based label Zimmermann, which is defined by a feminine elegance. Their collections are ethereal and beautifully romantic.
Your upcoming collection?
The upcoming collection is a surprise. It will be defined by picture textures, cuts that and classic hand work, colours that are going to last longer than fast fashion, and details that will make each piece feel alive.