Fashion: This designer collection is just what you need for summer wedding invites

Not sure what to wear for wedding invites this summer? If you want to beat the heat and yet slay the wedding looks, then this new collection by designer Aanchal Vijaywargi is worth checking out.

The Hyderabad based designer, who’s eponymous label is known for its beautiful and eye-catching embellishments on fusion and Indo-Western silhouettes, has come up with a soothing summer collection called Garden’24. The elaborate drop has all the design elements including sequins, intricate detailing, and a mix of soothing and vivid colour palettes.

At the core of this collection lies the intent of boosting a woman's confidence and happiness quotient with vibrant hues capturing the essence of sun-kissed glow. Aanchal has employed the essence of contemporary style into her designs, making each of her outfits a perfect choice for any of your occasions, right from glam soirees to weddings. The exquisite and intricate thread work on soft and flowy fabrics perfectly mirrors nature’s myriad complex tapestries. The silhouettes are effortlessly perfect to carry them through breezy summer days and nights.

We talk to the Aanchal to know more.