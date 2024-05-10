This homegrown bag label drops its newest edit, Vintage Ensemble
For Ishani Kanani, the founder-designer of Lukka Chuppi, specialising in sustainable, convertible bags, choosing the right material is crucial. “With an abundance of waste, why resort to virgin material? The overarching idea is to utilise upcycled material, whether it’s fabric or wood used in the product’s making,” says Ishani. We spoke with her about her latest drop, Vintage Ensemble. Excerpts:
Tell us about your latest collection.
We call it Vintage Ensemble since the entire collection is inspired by vintage floral prints. The pieces are crafted exclusively from upcycled materials, sourced directly from vendors and retail stores with surplus fabric. They add a touch of freshness to your look and are perfect choices for summer. The collection boasts four-in-one bags and the idea is that when you buy one bag, you get four different sleeves, allowing you to create four different-sized bags from just one pack.
How did you decide on making convertible products?
Initially, when I started working in 2012, I was operating out of a very small 10x10 space, which made me realise the value of space. I started consciously designing products that are either collapsible, foldable, or completely detachable. This experience made me more conscious of designing products that are easy to ship, and easy to store, which saves a lot of money and also decreases carbon footprints.
What inspired the pieces?
Being more conscious is the biggest inspiration behind the pieces that I design—from the materials I choose and the techniques I use to the packaging, everything. The overarching idea is to create something that serves more than one purpose, making it multiutilitarian, crafted with completely upcycled fabric material, and devoid of any plastic. Every effort is made to contribute a little more to decrease the carbon footprint and align with the principles of a circular economy.
What can these bags be paired with?
Our bags are completely detachable and interchang eable, and they come with two sleeves: one solid colour and one printed, making them a perfect and versatile set for your formal and evening wear looks.
Tell us about your next launch.
We are soon relaunching our home décor collection after six years.
Rs 2,200 onwards. Available online