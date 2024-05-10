This homegrown bag label drops its newest edit, Vintage Ensemble

A

We call it Vintage Ensemble since the entire collection is inspired by vintage floral prints. The pieces are crafted exclusively from upcycled materials, sourced directly from vendors and retail stores with surplus fabric. They add a touch of freshness to your look and are perfect choices for summer. The collection boasts four-in-one bags and the idea is that when you buy one bag, you get four different sleeves, allowing you to create four different-sized bags from just one pack.