This Kolkata label’s latest collection brings in the fresh scents of summer
Designer Ritika Saluja’s label, The Dramebaaz Co is making a mark in the effortless fashion space with their eye-popping prints and dazzling embellishments. Their freshly released summer drop, The Whimsical Garden, has silhouettes both for the day and evening wear. Ritika takes us through the range of whimsical silhouettes.
Tell us about the new collection?
We have launched the new collection specially for summer and the first capsule, meant for the day time, has bright, bold colours like oranges, yellows, greens, cobalt blue, and fuschia pink. The second capsule, on the other hand, is more about a cool summer evening. So, we have used darker, muted shades of blue as a base, but the floral prints still come in bright hues. Both the capsules feature ruffles, tassels, and cutouts, creating unique silhouettes for each piece. We have experimented with fabrics like denim, organza, cotton, and even leather to add accents!
What's the design inspiration for this drop?
The inspiration behind this collection is a beautiful wild garden in the summer. We want this collection to be a gateway for the wearer into their inner whimsical garden - a vibrant, untamed, yet utterly captivating place where beauty knows no bounds. These designs are an ode to the spirit of womanhood - the beautiful blend of soft and bold that every woman has in herself.
What's ruling the summer casual scene?
I'm seeing a lot of linen, especially in neutrals like beige and white. Animal prints are also making a comeback, both on the red carpet and in everyday fashion. Plus, I think floral prints and flowy sundresses are there and will always be.
The summer wardrobe must-haves?
A chic maxi dress. A floral printed co-ord set, and a simple scarf, either in organza or cotton.
What's the design philosophy of the label?
True to our name, we take a theatrical, storytelling approach to fashion. We take pride in our ability to narrate tales through our prints, embellishments, and sillhouettes, keeping them dramatic yet functional and comfortable. Our signature style is blending effortless essentials with statement pieces that can easily transition from day to night.
The upcoming collections you are working on?
Our upcoming collection is in the lines of photogenic prints and intricate embroideries, all woven into the timeless elegance of shirts. Our aim is to redefine casual sophistication, offering modern silhouettes that effortlessly blend style and comfort. Think of it as wearable art, each piece telling its own captivating story through intricate stitches and mesmerizing patterns.