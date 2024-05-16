This Kolkata label’s latest collection brings in the fresh scents of summer

A

We have launched the new collection specially for summer and the first capsule, meant for the day time, has bright, bold colours like oranges, yellows, greens, cobalt blue, and fuschia pink. The second capsule, on the other hand, is more about a cool summer evening. So, we have used darker, muted shades of blue as a base, but the floral prints still come in bright hues. Both the capsules feature ruffles, tassels, and cutouts, creating unique silhouettes for each piece. We have experimented with fabrics like denim, organza, cotton, and even leather to add accents!