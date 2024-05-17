Actress Sagarika Ghatge brings her clothing label, Akutee, to Bengaluru in collaboration with a luxury hotel

Boasting Exclusive Previews of leading luxury brands, Four Seasons Bengaluru is all set to launch a festive showcase series, which offers exclusively curated events giving glimpses of highend fashion and craftsmanship. Ahead of the debut event of this series at The Collection, we speak to actress, hockey player and model Sagarika Ghatge who will present her label Akutee, which she conceived with her mother Urmila Ghatge.
Tell us a bit about your brand and the Kolhapuri heritage that it carries?
My family history goes back over 600 years and Akutee is inspired by the treasures of my family which have remained with us for almost 100-150 years. From what I can recollect, growing up I was always surrounded by elegant women who donned chiffon and chanderi saris paired with minimalistic jewellery like a string of pearls or glass bangles. These memories from my childhood served as the inspiration for my label, Akutee, which is a Marathi word for princess.
Can you shed some light on the craft techniques used in designing the pieces?
The label is distinguished by regal fabrics and each piece is hand-painted in my mother’s signature motifs. Her fondness for nature was reflected in the hand-painted floral patterns that adorned the garments she wore and these patterns eventually became her signature style. So, she trained a collective of young artistes to learn her signature style. Although, these paintings are floral motifs inspired by the royal gardens of Kolhapur, they are more abstract inspirations than exact replications. There is more spirit captured in all our creations rather than a literal recreation of a garden. Using the khaat, a traditional method, we’ve tried to stay as traditional as possible in terms of craft while weaving in a contemporary feel in everything that we design.
What can we expect from the showcase and what kind of silhouettes can we shop for?
Our signature product is saris in pastel hues because they are timeless, classic and resonate with the ethos of our brand. But we have also created something for every aesthetic — one can shop for everything from jackets to co-ords, kurta sets and dupattas. In the past the women in my family who went horse riding wore jackets, so all these phases and elements from life have been a muse that has tied in to make the label what it is today.
What are the different kinds of materials used to fashion the collection?
Whether it is embroidery, painting or weaving of tissue saris, each piece is crafted by hand. In the past, royal families would get a lot of their fabrics, especially chiffons, from Europe while the others were handwoven. We source all our materials from within the country and also use eco-friendly dyeing.
₹5,600 onwards. May 17, 6 pm. At Bellary Road.