This Bengaluru-based eco-conscious gifting brand’s latest edit is inspired by Ram and Sita’s wedding

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Kottanz is a gifting brand that is passionate about Indian crafts and sustainable practices. Their efforts have not only helped revive traditional craftsmanship but also empowered underprivileged artisans, primarily women, with sustainable employment opportunities.
Each of their products is uniquely designed and handcrafted using 100% natural resources like palm leaf and river grass but the label recently launched its latest wedding collection which offers a range of gift boxes crafted from metal.
Featuring Sita Kalyanam, the sacred wedding of Lord Rama and Devi Sita, this exquisite range adorned with vibrant digital prints, making it perfect for the discerning bride and groom.
From ornate metal trunks and gift boxes in circular and square shapes to decorative jars, the collection currently includes five pieces. “The metal trunks and boxes are imbued with intricate detailing reminiscent of bygone eras, while the potlis exude elegance with their fine raw silk canvases captivating digital prints.” shares Mithra Levis, the co-founder.
Soon, the brand will roll out Marigold collection and Godavari Rose scented coconut shell candles.