Abhisek Roy and Joita Sen take us through the Saptapadi collection

Joita: When Abhisek expressed his desire to collaborate with us for his new sari collection we thought nothing could better match the spirits than our Rajwada wedding collection. Rajwada collection is for the modern woman who is the queen of her life and we celebrate that spirit in this collection. The designs are lavish and royal with intricate details of craftsmanship in antique gold and gold with coloured stones, Meenakari, Kundan, polki and dazzling diamonds.

Abhisek’s idea of wedding focuses on the promises a marriage holds, and it resonated with me because there is a richness to the story of how today’s bride envisions her wedding.

Abhisek: Jewelleries are an important part of any wedding look and for Saptapadi I was looking for interesting and a little different jewellery. Since Senco has a wide range of traditional jewellery, I approached them and their latest Rajwada collection simply felt perfect for Saptapadi for the detailed craftsmanship, and colour tone.