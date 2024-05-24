Abhisek Roy and Joita Sen take us through the Saptapadi collection
Designer and film costumier Abhisek Roy’s label Bohurupi Santiniketan’s latest collection Saptapadi brings forth glimpses of Brahmo marriage, which is a unique mix of rituals, customs, and beliefs, that celebrates love, commitment, and spirituality. This fresh edit in collaboration with Senco Gold and Diamonds has an elegant video featuring actors Ishaa Saha and Gourab Roy Chowdhury, which showcases a couple taking seven vows of wedding in the backdrop of a serene white floral set as Sanskrit hymns are chanted in the background.
We chatted with Abhisek, and Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold and Diamonds, about this interesting collaboration.
Tell us the idea behind the Saptapadi collection.
Abhisek: Saptapadi collection is a wedding edit that pays homage to the age-old traditional Alpona motifs typical to Tagore’s Santiniketan gharana. These century-old distinctive alpona forms from Tagore’s land, has been used as intricate hand-embroidered motifs on the wedding trousseau, upholding the grandeur of this otherwise fading art form. The whole collection has intricate and detailed three-layered 3-D thread embroideries inspired by Santiniketan-style alpona motifs. The palette is mainly in neutral pastel and earthy shades in exquisite tussar.
Tell us about the collaboration between Bohurupi Santiniketan and Senco Gold and Diamonds?
Joita: When Abhisek expressed his desire to collaborate with us for his new sari collection we thought nothing could better match the spirits than our Rajwada wedding collection. Rajwada collection is for the modern woman who is the queen of her life and we celebrate that spirit in this collection. The designs are lavish and royal with intricate details of craftsmanship in antique gold and gold with coloured stones, Meenakari, Kundan, polki and dazzling diamonds.
Abhisek’s idea of wedding focuses on the promises a marriage holds, and it resonated with me because there is a richness to the story of how today’s bride envisions her wedding.
Abhisek: Jewelleries are an important part of any wedding look and for Saptapadi I was looking for interesting and a little different jewellery. Since Senco has a wide range of traditional jewellery, I approached them and their latest Rajwada collection simply felt perfect for Saptapadi for the detailed craftsmanship, and colour tone.
How has Bengali wedding jewellery wear choices evolved?
Joita: The Bengali wedding jewellery wear choices have evolved over time since girls are more open to new ideas, new styles, new trends now, and they are bold enough to express themselves and experiment with new styles.
Are GenZs looking back to traditional past for their wedding day jewellery design inspirations?
Joita: We as Indians, are trendy, yet very strongly rooted to our culture. This is what makes us truly unique. This has inspired us to create designs in jewellery which have modern patterns using traditional motifs, making them timeless pieces.
Abhisek: Yes, GenZs do look back to our rich traditional past for fashion inspirations, especially during their wedding days and which is what we are really trying to bring back. The cultural aesthetics is what we worked on and presented the same in a more modern way.
Tell us how much attention should a bride pay towards the blouses?
Abhisek: Blouse are pivotal to the entire wedding look and choosing the right kind of blouses depend upon the kind of jewellery you are wearing. It can, in fact, make or break a look. If the neckline goes wrong, the whole jewellery will overlap. If you go for a broad neckline then jewellery must be heavy and if it’s a closed neckline then opt for a nice choker to channel the perfect look.
Given the spurt in gold prices, what kind of affordable pieces are you offering?
Joita: Gold has always been known as an asset because its value appreciates year on year. Having said that, Senco has always been known for lightweight and budget-friendly pieces too. We have crafted a variety of stylish, trendy, and fashionable designs for the brides of today, no matter what the budget.
Wedding jewellery must haves?
Joita: Necklace, earrings and beautiful bangles, and a beautiful engagement ring.
What are wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Abhisek: Perfectly matching blouses, and elegant dupatta or a veil to complete the look.
Tips for the would-be brides?
Abhisek: Wedding is a forever affair, so plan your look in advance and consult a designer or a stylist to bring out your own personality. But don’t overdo it, keep it simple yet elegant and go with a look that suits your personality.
Upcoming collections?
Abhisek: I am working on my winter-festive menswear collection in different kinds of textures, colours and embroideries.
Rajwada collection is available at Senco's D'Signia showrooms at 22 Camac Street and Kankurgachi. Saptapadi edit is available at 20/12B Graham's Lane.