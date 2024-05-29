Sydney Sweeney stars in Jimmy Choo's new Summer 2024 collection campaign

‘‘Sydney embodies the spirit of Jimmy Choo. Talented, confident, and playful, with an inspiring work ethic. Her effortlessly cool sense of glamour is underpinned with an empowered sense of self. We loved working with Sydney to create the campaign story taking us on an uplifting adventure,’’ says Sandra Choi, creative director or the brand.

The campaign joins Sydney behind the wheel, embarking on a Californian desert road trip. The first stop is the gas station, wearing the western inspired Cece Mule II and the new Cinch bag in latte leather. The next stop sees Sydney embrace her playful side in a retro photobooth, wearing the Cinch bag in pink and brown cow print pony and the Amel drop heel. The journey also sees Sydney explore iconic Palm Springs locations sporting the Diamond Tilda ballerina flat and the Diamond Maxi trainer. As the sun sets, the glamour intensifies, with the Jemma in matcha suede with delicate ankle ties and playfully kitsch crystal heart droplets.