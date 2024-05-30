This collection is all about summertime stories

It’s summertime, so it isn’t surprising that summer collections are ruling the roost and how! Among the many, FableStreet’s Summer’24 is worth checking out. Inspired by floral gardens and English vintage palettes, the idea for this collection was to bring in a sense of nostalgia and timeless sophistication. One can thus expect breathable fabrics that offer comfort, and playful floral prints to refresh your style with breezy silhouettes that are easy to move around.
“We have introduced some fresh styles. There are one-shoulder dresses with beautiful floral prints on them. Our ruffle sleeve shirt-style tops make a super chic statement. There are also ruched detail crop tops that are perfect for the season,” says Sundeepa Bamval, creative director of the brand.
This summer collection features bright colours, floral prints, and delicate details — all inspired by garden flowers and the season. “We’ve delicately incorporated Broderie anglaise in pure white-on-white and black-on-black schiffli embroidery. From serene whites to tranquil blues, we’ve tried to strike the perfect balance in our palette with colours ranging from brights to pastels and ombres. We have also incorporated playful pinks for a touch of femininity, while vibrant yellows add some sunshine,” says Sundeepa.
As far as fabrics are concerned, there is breathable premium cotton, lightweight summer knits and linen blends for comfort as well as luxurious satins for that smooth, glossy finish. To add a unique and delicate touch, pieces with schiffli embroideries, known for their intricate and beautiful patterns, have also been included.
One can look forward to floral slip dress, floral fit and flare dress, floral shirt dress, and floral a-line dress flow naturally on every body type. There are also round neck tops, satin floral shirts, or linen waistcoats, thoughtfully designed with clean lines and beautifully accentuated details.
Price ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000.
Available online.
