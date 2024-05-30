This collection is all about summertime stories

It’s summertime, so it isn’t surprising that summer collections are ruling the roost and how! Among the many, FableStreet’s Summer’24 is worth checking out. Inspired by floral gardens and English vintage palettes, the idea for this collection was to bring in a sense of nostalgia and timeless sophistication. One can thus expect breathable fabrics that offer comfort, and playful floral prints to refresh your style with breezy silhouettes that are easy to move around.

“We have introduced some fresh styles. There are one-shoulder dresses with beautiful floral prints on them. Our ruffle sleeve shirt-style tops make a super chic statement. There are also ruched detail crop tops that are perfect for the season,” says Sundeepa Bamval, creative director of the brand.