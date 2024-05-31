This new edit of chic floral saris are a must to nail elegant summer looks
Hand-painted intricate floral motifs in vibrant colours define the design aesthetics of Udaipur-based label Megh Studio launched by Mahima Doshi, Meghna Doshi and Kavisha Doshi in 2020. Their latest range of hand-painted summer-ready saris in fluid georgette, organza and chiffon fabrics stand out for their elegance and textures. Earning renown for their diverse designs, liberating and vibrant colour palette, Mahima takes us through the collection.
Tell us all about your latest collection.
This collection consists of pastel and floral saris in chiffon and georgette and we conceived it with the aim to create saris that are very lightweight and comfortable for the summers. We tried to play around with soft pastel hues and minimal motifs. We always draw inspiration from nature and try to portray the beauty of the colours, shapes and sizes of various flowers and leaves around us. This collection too was made keeping in mind the essence of summer and the beauty of spring.
How do you approach hand-painted minimalist designs?
We truly feel that the process of creating hand-painted garments is magical. The fact that each garment is hand-painted by various artisans makes each piece special. Once the garments are hand-painted, most of the garments are then hand-embroidered with sequins or pearls by our team of women artisans enhancing the motifs further.
Give the readers some tips on turning kurtas into swish relaxed travel wear?
A perfect travel wear would be something super comfy yet chic, and that is exactly what you can achieve with linen kurta sets. One should definitely invest in classic linen kurta sets as they are versatile, comfortable and will keep your fashion game on point, even while travelling.
Is bourgeois elegance back in fashion?
Bourgeois elegance has definitely made a comeback and it is here to stay. It has redefined the winter/fall wardrobe with the grown-up feminine looks.
Your take on girlcore fashion?
We are really inspired by the girlcore fashion trend because of its hyper feminine styles - pink, rosettes, and florals. We have a few outfits inspired by the girlcore aesthetic and would love to create a collection around this sometime in the future.
What are the efforts you take towards sustainability?
Sustainability plays an integral role in all our decision -making processes. We have a sustainable eco-friendly packaging with zero plastic. Most of the fabrics we use are sustainable. As a brand, we are making constant efforts to minimise the waste and contribute to the environment.
Your fashion icon and why?
Our fashion icon is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The way she carries any outfit with such grace and confidence is what we adore. She is the iconic desi girl and we love her.