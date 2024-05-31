This new summer range has an array of vibrant options in comfortable fabrics

Homegrown label Cuin’s spring-summer edit La Forte is an ode to the mighty sun and the role it plays in the universe. It has a range of prints and hues in soft summery fabrics like cottons, silk satins, cotton twills and more besides a lot of linen for the menswear range.

The designs depict elements like window panes, doors among other architectural elements that let the light in a home. Envisioned in their signature silhouettes like the tie up jumpsuit, Dobby dresses and meadow dresses, La Forte offers an amazing collection that features some really beautiful and eclectic colour combinations along with new bold geometric prints. Excerpts from a chat with the label’s founder-designer, Shubhi Aggarwal Vyas.