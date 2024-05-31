This new summer range has an array of vibrant options in comfortable fabrics
Homegrown label Cuin’s spring-summer edit La Forte is an ode to the mighty sun and the role it plays in the universe. It has a range of prints and hues in soft summery fabrics like cottons, silk satins, cotton twills and more besides a lot of linen for the menswear range.
The designs depict elements like window panes, doors among other architectural elements that let the light in a home. Envisioned in their signature silhouettes like the tie up jumpsuit, Dobby dresses and meadow dresses, La Forte offers an amazing collection that features some really beautiful and eclectic colour combinations along with new bold geometric prints. Excerpts from a chat with the label’s founder-designer, Shubhi Aggarwal Vyas.
What's trending this summer for men and women?
Cooler colours, ankle length dresses and linens for women, and cleaner lines, knits and airy fabrics are trending for men. A crisp white linen shirt, a fun midi length dress and a pair of mom jeans are absolute essentials for the summer along with a pair of swish sunglasses.
Is bourgeois elegance back in fashion?
Yes. People are more focused on buying more classic fashion that lasts them for ages.
How experimental are young men getting, when it comes to fashion?
Young men have started understanding and appreciating the need for dressing for themselves and are focussing more on individualistic style which is very fresh and inspiring.
Fringe is back in high fashion. How do you see it?
Interesting and new applications of fringe are great to see. New materials to create fringe will be seen in the coming season.
Your take on girlcore fashion?
With bow-gate trending this season; we see girlcore fashion have a moment. Feminine fashion is trending as people shift to wearing more shape enhancing dresses and silhouettes.
What are the efforts you take towards sustainability?
With a focus on quality and longevity of the garment; we try to increase the shelf life of the garment. We use azo-free dyes for colours and prints. We also do a lot of transformational clothing to increase the purposefulness and functionality of the garments.
What inspires you as designer?
Our consumers are our fashion icons since we create for them. We get inspired by their needs and aspirations and try to study what they want to wear.