Designer Rahul Singh’s new collection has unconventional fashion notes

Menswear designer Rahul Singh’s latest edit Modern Boheme launched at the recently held LFWxFDCI has some unconventional and adventurous fashion choices. To match the requirements of the trendy male dressers, Rahul has come up with an innovative line that would fit perfectly into the Gen Z category. A NIFT Delhi alumnus, Rahul has, from the very inception of his label, believed in working towards the upliftment of the crafts and traditional methods of tie and dye and worked on many patterns and forms of Shibori.
His latest collection is aimed at the buyer, who prefer to dress sharply even while holidaying and has a romantic showcase with crisp cuts and finely tailored clothes. The highlight of the collection is the summer linen in strong masculine shades of grey, black and white that would suit the sartorial choices of stylish men. To further embellish the outfits, Rahul added beautiful blends of Shibori craft and one can choose from a variety of options like the tie-up robe with a sprinkling of embroidery, sequinned gilets, printed tunics and embroidered jackets.
“If you like to Holiday in bold Bohemian Crisp monochromatic clothing, this collection is your runway,” says the designer. Modern Boheme is all about an exclusive holiday, offering that is contemporary but in the classic category of fashion.