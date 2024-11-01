Designer Rahul Singh’s new collection has unconventional fashion notes

His latest collection is aimed at the buyer, who prefer to dress sharply even while holidaying and has a romantic showcase with crisp cuts and finely tailored clothes. The highlight of the collection is the summer linen in strong masculine shades of grey, black and white that would suit the sartorial choices of stylish men. To further embellish the outfits, Rahul added beautiful blends of Shibori craft and one can choose from a variety of options like the tie-up robe with a sprinkling of embroidery, sequinned gilets, printed tunics and embroidered jackets.