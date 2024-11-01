Designer Vikram Bajaj’s latest collection pays homage to the humble colour grey

Designer Vikram Bajaj’s latest drop Life of Grey unveiled at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI is a fashionable tribute to the colour grey His latest menswear line is a mix of sporty couture that displays avant garde silhouettes, replete with modern graphics and prints, inspired by Japanese culture including the spirit of the Samurai, anime, and street style.
“The colour grey has immense possibilities. Grey is often the unsung hero of the colour story, but it is a gentle hue that projects a quiet strength and elegance with umpteen options. From slate grey to dove grey, the colour is a reminder of beauty in life during the silent moments. Yet, it is a colour that speaks of power, simplicity, strength and a bit of ambiguity,” says Vikram.
Watch out for flawlessly tailored outfits in sporty colours including energetic shades of pale lime yellow, flame orange, winter sky blue, lupine and Mars red that add a splash of drama to the prime grey hue. Though meant for men the collection features impeccably tailored pieces that are ideal for all genders. The cuts, styling and construction are experimental, yet perfectly structured reflecting his stylish, fashion philosophy.
"My collection is a gender-neutral line that fuses sport couture with avant-garde silhouettes. The modern graphics and prints draw inspiration from Japanese culture, showcasing the spirit of the Samurai and a mix of street style. The energetic shades of pale lime yellow, flame orange, lupine, and Mars red enhance the primary grey hue, creating a vibrant and modern aesthetic," says Vikram.