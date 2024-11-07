Tarun Tahiliani on his new pret line OTT’s maiden collection

A

For the upcoming spring-summer collection, the plan is to bring everything together under one cohesive idea that will run through all my labels. I want to create a sense of continuity where the core concept connects across different collections, whether it’s bridal, couture, or OTT. The idea is to take a singular theme or inspiration and allow it to evolve across various styles and silhouettes, adapting it for different occasions and wearability. I’m focusing on versatility and wearability in the spring-summer pieces, keeping them light and breathable for the season while also ensuring a balance between elegance and ease. For OTT, it’s going to be more casual and ready-to-wear, with modern drapes, vibrant colours, and textures that play on the energy of the season. For my couture and bridal lines, the idea will be translated into more formal, intricate, and luxurious pieces that still carry that same spirit of freshness and fluidity. I want this collection to be thoughtful, with everything linking back to one central vision that flows through the whole range, making it feel like a complete story. Each piece will stand on its own yet connect to the larger narrative I’m setting for this season.