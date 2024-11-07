Tarun Tahiliani on his new pret line OTT’s maiden collection
Couturier Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his first luxury pret line, OTT, at the LFW x FDCI event last October. Reflecting Tarun’s signature ethos, the collection blends heritage with contemporary style, emphasising versatility, timelessness, and functionality. Tarun has reinterpreted iconic traditional Indian attires, such as the sari, dhoti, jama, choga, farshi, and phiran, turning them into modern staples like skirts, dresses, pants, trench coats, capes, and gilets, with each piece bearing his signature artistry. The designer takes us through the impressive launch.
Tell us about your new luxe pret line, OTT.
The idea behind the label is all about contemporary Indian fashion with a global appeal. It’s designed for the modern woman who wants to wear something that feels rooted in India but also fits seamlessly into a contemporary, global lifestyle. The name OTT might suggest boldness, but in reality, it’s about striking a balance between simplicity and sophistication, where the garments are wearable, versatile, and elevated. The collection is crafted with a focus on modern drapes, clean lines, and elegant silhouettes that reflect both comfort and refinement. It’s not about excessive embellishments but rather subtle detailing that speaks of India’s rich craftsmanship. The beauty of OTT is that it offers the luxury of Indian artisanal techniques — like kantha stitches, and kaschira — reimagined for an everyday wearable wardrobe. With OTT, I wanted to create a collection that’s not just for special occasions but for daily life — pieces that can be dressed up or down and worn in multiple ways, creating versatility without compromising on style or quality.
Give us a peek into your debut collection.
I haven’t named the debut collection yet, but it’s all about India-modern — a blend of traditional Indian influences with a contemporary, global sensibility. The colour palette is rich and sophisticated, with shades like blues, blacks, burgundies, and taupes. These tones give it a modern, understated elegance while staying deeply rooted in Indian heritage. It’s primarily a collection of separates, which allows for versatility and personal expression. The silhouettes are fluid, modern, and comfortable, designed for wearability while maintaining a sense of sophistication. In terms of textures and fabrics, we’re working with a mix of natural materials, linen, and contemporary drapes — again reflecting a balance between tradition and modernity.
How is this label different from your signature couture line?
This label is completely different from my signature couture line. Over the years, we’ve explored similar ideas within couture, but those elements often got overshadowed or lost in the complexity of bridal and couture design. OTT, on the other hand, is a distinct entity with its own voice and identity. While both lines stem from the same creative source, OTT is designed with wearability, versatility, and a more modern, everyday appeal in mind. It’s not about the grand occasion; it’s about pieces that can be lived in and enjoyed in a more casual, yet still refined way, reflecting a sense of contemporary Indian elegance.
What are your plans for all your labels and the upcoming spring-summer collection? Can you outline the direction for both couture and pret lines?
For the upcoming spring-summer collection, the plan is to bring everything together under one cohesive idea that will run through all my labels. I want to create a sense of continuity where the core concept connects across different collections, whether it’s bridal, couture, or OTT. The idea is to take a singular theme or inspiration and allow it to evolve across various styles and silhouettes, adapting it for different occasions and wearability. I’m focusing on versatility and wearability in the spring-summer pieces, keeping them light and breathable for the season while also ensuring a balance between elegance and ease. For OTT, it’s going to be more casual and ready-to-wear, with modern drapes, vibrant colours, and textures that play on the energy of the season. For my couture and bridal lines, the idea will be translated into more formal, intricate, and luxurious pieces that still carry that same spirit of freshness and fluidity. I want this collection to be thoughtful, with everything linking back to one central vision that flows through the whole range, making it feel like a complete story. Each piece will stand on its own yet connect to the larger narrative I’m setting for this season.