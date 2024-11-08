Couturier Amit Aggarwal reinterprets Banarasi weaves in his upcycled collection

A

I have always contemplated the fate of our material possessions after we discard them and how they contribute to environmental hazards. This reflection made us embark on the journey of creating an upcycled collection. During this process, we discovered breath taking Banarasi textiles, rich in texture and colour. We wanted to explore the idea of transforming these age-old fabrics into contemporary pieces that resonate with the modern woman. Our goal is to breathe new life into these exquisite textiles, helping today’s women integrate these beautiful outfits into their lifestyles, while also promoting the practice of upcycling and appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.