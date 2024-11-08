Couturier Amit Aggarwal reinterprets Banarasi weaves in his upcycled collection
Couturier Amit Aggarwal’s labels has been known for exploring textile manipulation and form, often drawing inspiration from nature and architecture. Over time, their design philosophy evolved to include advanced technologies and sustainable practices, allowing for a more responsible approach to fashion. Their last collection Antevorta created ripple across the fashion world for taking a deep dive into the profound connection between time and the universe through intricate detailings and bold silhouettes. And now, he is back with a special upcycled collection reinterpreting one of the oldest known Indian weaves in his new range, Banarasi Edit. Amit decodes the unique collection for us.
Tell us about your new collection.
The Banarasi Edit reimagines the iconic Banarasi sari through the lens of innovation. The collection embodies the cyclical nature of time and the Hindu philosophy of reincarnation. It beautifully merges tradition with modernity, breathing new life into pre-loved textiles. Each piece tells a story of reincarnation, reflecting on the rich heritage of Banarasi weaves while embracing contemporary design. We have created an extensive range of contemporary drapes, each tailored to create a modern aesthetic. The collection features a diverse selection of colours, such as bold red, sleek black, luxurious gold, and rich emerald, among others. The range is a combination of innovative designs and high-quality materials resulting in a rich, textured look that celebrates traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist.
What is the idea behind the collection?
I have always contemplated the fate of our material possessions after we discard them and how they contribute to environmental hazards. This reflection made us embark on the journey of creating an upcycled collection. During this process, we discovered breath taking Banarasi textiles, rich in texture and colour. We wanted to explore the idea of transforming these age-old fabrics into contemporary pieces that resonate with the modern woman. Our goal is to breathe new life into these exquisite textiles, helping today’s women integrate these beautiful outfits into their lifestyles, while also promoting the practice of upcycling and appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.
How intriguing and experimental do you find the Banarasi weaves to be?
I feel the Banarasi weaves are very experimental. Our innovative approach towards the Banarasi weave redefines traditional craftsmanship by blending intricate patterns and rich textures with contemporary silhouettes. The interplay of vibrant colours and luxurious materials creates a striking visual appeal, while the unconventional designs push the boundaries of what Banarasi textiles can represent. Each piece celebrates heritage while embracing modernity, making them statements of artistic expression. This fusion of tradition and innovation captivates the imagination and invites wearers to experience the beauty of Banarasi weaves in a fresh, dynamic way.
What is the trend for autumn winter festive occasion wear for women this year?
It will be a blend of tradition and modernity with stunning silhouettes and intricate detailing. Expect to see rich, earthy tones complemented by vibrant accents, reflecting the season’s natural palette. Statement pieces, such as sculptural drapes and asymmetrical cuts, bring a contemporary edge to classic styles. I always suggest our consumers to emphasise on individuality, allowing oneself to express their unique style while celebrating the festive spirit.
What are the winter casual and party wardrobe must-haves for men?
The must-have pieces should perfectly blend style and comfort. Layered outerwear, such as stylish bomber jackets and tailored coats serves as a bold statement. Textured sweaters in rich fabrics are ideal for casual outings. Crisp button-down shirts in earthy tones or subtle prints can easily transition from day to night, while well-fitted trousers add a sophisticated touch. Completing the look are stylish boots or loafers, ensuring both comfort and elegance.
How do you approach sustainability?
I believe that creativity goes beyond simply making something new; it involves taking responsibility for our choices. Growing up in a middle-class family instilled in me the value of sustenance—that creativity must endure and evolve. My approach centres on transforming discarded materials into entirely new ensembles, reflecting an innovative mindset that breathes new life into what might otherwise be overlooked. This philosophy not only celebrates creativity but also emphasises the importance of the process of upcycling.
What are your plans with the label?
The future plans are to expand domestically and internationally. The idea is to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design and create pieces that resonate with the festive spirit while also appealing to modern sensibilities.