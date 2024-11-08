Jiya by Veer Design Studio: Bridal couture that makes every bride's dream come true

“We believe every bride should feel like royalty,” says Manish Chotrani, founder of the label. “We work closely with each bride, helping to create an outfit that reflects her personality and dreams, all while ensuring she doesn’t have to stretch her budget.”

Whether you’re searching for the perfect bridesmaid outfits, need something striking for a cocktail party, or you’re ready to make your grand bridal entrance, Jiya by Veer has you covered. And it’s not just about the bride—grooms and their parties will also find an array of sherwanis, kurta sets, and ethnic wear that’s both traditional and ultra-modern, ensuring every groom and groomsman is dressed to impress.

Manish Chotrani shares more details about the collection and bridal trends:

Trends to watch for the season

Bridal trends this season are all about bold statement pieces with a hint of minimalist elegance. Brides are embracing curated festive couture that blends intricate traditional craft with modern designs. A growing trend? Versatile bridal wear that can be styled across multiple wedding functions, allowing brides to look stunning from their engagement to reception.

Crafting the perfect piece

Every bride is different, and so is every bridal creation from Jiya. The design process begins with a personalised consultation, where the team works with you to select fabrics, colours, and embroidery that reflect your vision. Whether it’s pure silks, handwoven fabrics, or delicate laces, only the finest materials are used. Skilled artisans weave in timeless techniques such as zardozi, gota patti, and resham embroidery, ensuring that every piece feels both luxurious and special.

A personal touch to bridal fashion

“My personal favourite from the current collection is the Ethereal Dreams collection,” shares Manish. “The concept sari from this range embodies modern elegance while staying true to traditional design elements. It’s the perfect blend of bold, contemporary style and timeless bridal grace—a piece that truly represents the essence of our label.”

Price starts at Rs 13,000. Available online.