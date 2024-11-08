‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ celebrates strong ties with outfits that blend modern appeal with timeless tradition

Beyond the unions of two souls, weddings make for vibrant gatherings filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. And here’s where bridesmaids take centre stage, playing a vital role in every step of the festivities. From helping the bride choose her attire to participating in joyful rituals, bridesmaids are the heartbeat of the occasion. In honour of these cherished friends, Amit Sachdeva Studio drops My Best Friend’s Wedding, a heartfelt collection that celebrates the warmth, dedication, and elegance of bridesmaids.
Amit expresses, “We dedicate this collection to bridesmaids, allowing them to truly shine in their own right.” He further shares that the collection’s shoot captures the joyous moments of bridesmaids— selfies, gossip, dancing, and wine sessions — highlighting all the vibrant experiences of an Indian wedding. “My Best Friend’s Wedding is deeply inspired by my long walks on beach vacations, my love for collecting seashells, and the memories of breathtaking sunsets. The name embodies the joy of celebrating weddings with close friends through the elegance of fusion wear,” Amit adds.
From the waves to the golden shimmer of the sun on the water, each piece in this edit is intended to capture the essence of the sea. According to Amit, the prints feature beachy florals and evoke the peaceful hours that he has spent reading under a tree by the shore. “I have incorporated pintucks inspired by the textured lines of seashells and intricate beadwork scattered randomly, resembling the way seashells dot the sand,” the designer continues.
Uniquely focused on bridesmaids — a niche in India’s fashion landscape — the label offers outfits that speak volumes about elegance infused with a touch of fun. The designer’s vocabulary emphasises simple yet striking embroideries, allowing clean lines and thoughtful craftsmanship to shine. The brand creates concept-based collections where each piece is crafted with a unique play of colours and fabrics, ensuring it tells a story.
Highlighting the fabrics, Amit explains, “I have primarily selected light, airy materials such as georgette, organza, tulle, and lightweight satin silks to reflect the softness of the beach air.” In terms of colours, the collection features shades of white, complemented by a colour palette in prints and embroideries that incorporate sunset hues — pinks, soft peaches, lavenders, and blues.
When asked why he chose whites over traditional dark wedding shades, Amit shares, “White embodies the serenity and purity of the beach at sunset. I aimed to capture that calm elegance, offering a fresh alternative to darker hues. This collection breaks norms while focusing exclusively on bridesmaids’ needs, which makes it special. With custom print artworks and an all white palette, it reflects my growth as a designer.”
My Best Friend's Wedding consists of lehengas, skirts crop tops with drapes, saris, shararas and fusion outfits perfect for bridesmaids and other wedding guests. “They’re versatile for sangeet, mehendi, wedding day or any other intimate ceremonies,” Amit concludes.
