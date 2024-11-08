‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ celebrates strong ties with outfits that blend modern appeal with timeless tradition

Beyond the unions of two souls, weddings make for vibrant gatherings filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. And here’s where bridesmaids take centre stage, playing a vital role in every step of the festivities. From helping the bride choose her attire to participating in joyful rituals, bridesmaids are the heartbeat of the occasion. In honour of these cherished friends, Amit Sachdeva Studio drops My Best Friend’s Wedding, a heartfelt collection that celebrates the warmth, dedication, and elegance of bridesmaids.

Amit expresses, “We dedicate this collection to bridesmaids, allowing them to truly shine in their own right.” He further shares that the collection’s shoot captures the joyous moments of bridesmaids— selfies, gossip, dancing, and wine sessions — highlighting all the vibrant experiences of an Indian wedding. “My Best Friend’s Wedding is deeply inspired by my long walks on beach vacations, my love for collecting seashells, and the memories of breathtaking sunsets. The name embodies the joy of celebrating weddings with close friends through the elegance of fusion wear,” Amit adds.

From the waves to the golden shimmer of the sun on the water, each piece in this edit is intended to capture the essence of the sea. According to Amit, the prints feature beachy florals and evoke the peaceful hours that he has spent reading under a tree by the shore. “I have incorporated pintucks inspired by the textured lines of seashells and intricate beadwork scattered randomly, resembling the way seashells dot the sand,” the designer continues.