Palam Silks unveils three stunning new collections: Marapachi, Vignette & Monolith for the festive season

“Marapachi dolls are believed to emanate positive energy, thanks to the medicinal properties of the trees they are made from. We sought to embody this essence in our designs by incorporating a visual texture reminiscent of tree bark throughout the sari,” Jeyasree adds.

The Vignette Collection transforms traditional thread bhuttas into mesmerising artworks. Here, threads are artfully woven alongside zari, enhancing the visual impact of each piece. “In this collection, we shine a spotlight on threadwork, presenting bhuttas that evoke brush strokes, with the butterfly and daffodil bhuttas making their debut,” says Jeyasree.

Challenging the conventions of pallu design, the Monolith Collection reimagines the traditional silk sari’s pallu. While standard designs often keep the pallu understated, Palam Silks has boldly woven it inside a box, surrounded by a simple yet elegant frame. “The pallu is often overlooked, with design innovations typically focused on the body and borders,” Jeyasree explains. “We wanted to elevate the pallu, showcasing it as a central feature rather than an afterthought. The concept of a box pallu not only redefines its importance but also inspires new styles of draping that place the pallu in the spotlight.”

After six months of dedicated creativity, Jeyasree and her team are ready to unveil these exquisite collections.“Kanjeevaram is a designer’s dream—an unparalleled canvas that allows us to bring our visions to life. We aim to reinterpret Kanjeevarams in terms of colour, design, and texture, all while honouring the craft’s integrity,” she shares.

Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available at Palam Silks at Pondy Bazaar, Mylapore, and Anna Nagar.

