Amaris Sansa Collection: Bold, statement-making jewellery for the modern woman

In the ever-evolving world of jewellery, one trend reigns supreme — individuality. As modern women step into their power, they crave pieces that resonate with their unique styles and stories. Enter Amaris’s stunning new Sansa collection, a dazzling tribute to the modern woman who unapologetically dances to her own beat.
Crafted for life’s most treasured moments — from grand weddings to intimate festival gatherings — this collection is designed to let the Sansa within you shine through. With bold necklaces, intricate earrings, and delicate rings, versatility is the name of the game. Each piece effortlessly transitions from sunlit brunches to candlelit dinners, showcasing your distinct charm at every turn.
“Jewellery isn’t just an accessory — it’s an expression of who you are,” says founder Prerna Rajpal, encapsulating the heart of the Sansa collection. “It celebrates women who know their worth and express it through the pieces they wear.” And indeed, this collection does just that, inviting women to embrace their individuality with open arms.
Among the standout pieces is the Crown Jewel Necklace, a true showstopper adorned with a jaw-dropping 30 carats of lush emeralds and 23 carats of uncut polki diamonds. It captures the essence of Victorian-era opulence, making it a perfect statement for any grand celebration. Then there’s the Navrattan Nouveau Choker, a fresh reinterpretation of classic elegance, combining vibrant gemstones with delicate pearls — a piece that harmonises beautifully with both traditional and modern attire.
What’s even more captivating is the craftsmanship behind the Sansa collection. Each piece is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, blending time-honoured techniques with contemporary flair. The collection boasts a dazzling array of uncut diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies — materials chosen not just for their beauty, but for the rich stories they tell.
As Prerna puts it, “The Sansa collection was created for the modern woman who confidently navigates life and stays true to herself.”
So, whether you’re gearing up for a lavish wedding or a cozy family gathering, the Sansa collection is your go-to for striking elegance. They don’t just dazzle, but also tell your story.
Price starts at Rs 1 lakh. Available online.
