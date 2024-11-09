Ashish Soni's Double Denim trend was a hit at the LFWxFDCI show

Ashish Soni's latest showcase of double denim trends in his new collection at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI event set a new fashionable path.

In this collection, the designer has experimented with fashion fabrics and detailing in a fashion forward manner. Having always favoured denim, Ashish was in his element when he designed the collection and tailored separates comprising oversized jeans and shirts that were layered cleverly. The eight looks were given a variety of washes that moved from deep indigo to indigo blue, with heathered grey, dark denim with acid washed and unwashed denim.