Check out this wedding edit from Nitika Gujral that has everything a modern couple might want

“We have used a wide mix of fabrics like raw-silk, tissue, velvet, organza, tulle and woven benarasis in the bridal wear. The sherwanis too comprise fabrics like raw silk, matka silk, monga tussar and chanderi. Our bridal lehengas are known for being light in weight in spite of their opulence . We feel strongly that a bride needs to be able to enjoy her own wedding. The blouses are modern and alluring. Most of the lehengas have optional veils and/or second dupattas for draping along with the main outfit. The introduction of a bridal sari is also a first for us in this edit. The grooms edit has classic sherwanis along with variants like the royal angrakha and long open jacket paired with kalidar chogas,” concludes the designer. Their next collection is a cocktail and reception-wear edit that they will be launching shortly.

INR 80,500 onwards. Available online.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal