Check out this wedding edit from Nitika Gujral that has everything a modern couple might want

Label Nitika Gujral was launched in New Delhi in June 2021 and has since come a long way. Their recently launched bridal edit, Kashish, has been in the news for a while now and we catch up with the designer to find out more about the collection.
“Our new collection is called Kashish which means a pull or attraction. The label Nitika Gujral is identified mainly with bridalwear and groom’s wear and Kashish is a tribute to the emotions of attraction and love that bring young couples together. We believe deeply in preserving both our traditions as well as our craftsmanship by infusing modernity into our silhouettes,” begins Nitika.
Drawing inspiration from diverse art forms, the edit focuses on Indian motifs in the form of florals and paisleys, yet has a lot of baroque and geometric elements as well. While the colour red — from vermillion to maroon predominates in the bridals, they have also introduced shades like gold, powder pink, peach, rose pink and ivory. The groomswear also has a wide offering from classic ivory to nude, rose pink, blush , mushroom , gold and grey.
“We have used a wide mix of fabrics like raw-silk, tissue, velvet, organza, tulle and woven benarasis in the bridal wear. The sherwanis too comprise fabrics like raw silk, matka silk, monga tussar and chanderi. Our bridal lehengas are known for being light in weight in spite of their opulence . We feel strongly that a bride needs to be able to enjoy her own wedding. The blouses are modern and alluring. Most of the lehengas have optional veils and/or second dupattas for draping along with the main outfit. The introduction of a bridal sari is also a first for us in this edit. The grooms edit has classic sherwanis along with variants like the royal angrakha and long open jacket paired with kalidar chogas,” concludes the designer. Their next collection is a cocktail and reception-wear edit that they will be launching shortly.
INR 80,500 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal