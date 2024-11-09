Designer Kanika Goyal lends a fresh perspective to denim in her latest collection

Kanika Goyal's label, KGL, a neo-luxury brand, founded in 2014, admits denim is a powerful symbol of rebellion, self-expression and she wholeheartedly embraces its transformative nature. Denim, for Kanika, is more than just a fabric—it is a testament to individuality. “We are excited to reinterpret denim through bold tailoring, combining craftsmanship with the versatility and timeless appeal,” says Kanika about her new collection showcased at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show.
Lending a fresh perspective to the age-old fabric, Kanika redefined the rebellious, timeless denim and gave it a whimsical yet sophisticated treatment by focussing on refined tailoring and innovative detailing that moved away from denim’s traditional format. There were distressed finishes and ombré additions along with intricate graphics that brought an unconventional visual appeal for the fabric. When it came to the colour choice, the varying tones of distressed blue along with hints of lilac ombré, struck a fine, fashionable balance with deep burgundy and black.
The KGL label by Kanika Goyal showcased a bold look with artistic additions, which brought forth a distinct evolution of denim. It was the dazzle of imperfection that celebrated the glamour of unfinished fashion and redefined the appeal of popular denim that has stood the test of time for decades.