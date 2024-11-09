Dhruv Kapoor's limited edition denim collection has a timeless appeal

Designer Dhruv Kapoor, who’s known for his signature custom-developed fabrics, and celebration of an individualistic sense of style, this year brought a retro yet contemporary charm to his new line at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI show.
“Our capsule features iconic details, captivating designs, and refined colours through sophisticated treatments and unconventional pairings. It presents denim in diverse forms—giant and petite, distressed and hand-embroidered, painted, and raw,” says Dhruv.
Having a timeless appeal, Dhruv’s interaction with denim moved to his brand's archives, as he felt that the timeless style of denim reshapes its appeal. For Dhruv, denim has always had a retro charm with the iconic detailing that the fabric is renowned for.
The limited-edition capsule collection presented on the runway by Dhruv, focused on a trend that was not only diverse in medium but also in form and shape. The denim look had a contrasting offering as giant and petite silhouettes played a fashionable game. The distressed treatment – quite popular with denim was apparent, while the hand embroidery created an interesting embellishment story along with painted and raw detailing.
