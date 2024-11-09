Drawing focus to traditional fabrics from Manipur, this brand new label has surely got us excited

It’s not very often that one gets to hear about couture labels from India’s North East, so when we do, we get pretty excited. 11 Tareng was established in 2022 by founders Jayshree Koijam and Reena Ahanthem, hailing from Imphal, Manipur, in Northeast India. The label was born out of a desire to celebrate and preserve the rich textile heritage of the region through contemporary fashion. The duo are both graduates from the National Institute of Fashion Technology and Pearl Academy, respectively, in New Delhi and their debut collection Thaja – Moon Shimmer has just hit stores. We catch up with them to find out what they have in store for us.
Tell us about your debut collection, what was it inspired by?
Jayshree Koijam: Thaja – Moon Shimmer collection by 11 Tareng is inspired by the ethereal essence of the moon. Each ensemble reflects the luminous allure and timeless elegance of the moon. This collection showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of khurkhul silk, handwoven using traditional techniques from Manipur, allowing the natural beauty of the fabric to shine through.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Reena Ahanthem: We have been heavily influenced by Manipuri wedding attire — the potloi and have used motifs inspired by the region’s flora and fauna.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Jayshree: The edit predominantly features ivory, a colour that embodies the soft glow of moonlight. We have tried to introduce khurkhul silk in its purest form and so, we refrained from using any colour. This allows the intricate handwork and embroidery to stand out.
Tell us more about khurkhul silk and how you’ve used it?
Reena: Khurkhul silk is handwoven in the small village of Khurkhul, Manipur, using a 2,000-year-old traditional weaving technique. The fabrics in this collection are used in its purest form free from synthetic blends, allowing the natural fibres to retain their authentic texture, softness and breathable quality.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Jayshree: You can look forward to fishtail skirts with a draped top, flare pants paired with a bishop-sleeve blouse, lehengas, dhoti pants, capes and jackets.
Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?
Reena: Yes, the new collection will beautifully fuse the rich cultural heritage of Pakistani and Manipuri traditions. This collection will feature intricate embroidery inspired by the vibrant patterns of Manipuri textiles, combined with the elegant silhouettes of Pakistani attire. The embroidery will be heavily influenced by traditional Manipuri floral motifs like that of the khagi-leihao (frangipani) and takhel-lei (indigenous ginger lily flower).
INR 45,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal