Drawing focus to traditional fabrics from Manipur, this brand new label has surely got us excited

Tell us about your debut collection, what was it inspired by?

Jayshree Koijam: Thaja – Moon Shimmer collection by 11 Tareng is inspired by the ethereal essence of the moon. Each ensemble reflects the luminous allure and timeless elegance of the moon. This collection showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of khurkhul silk, handwoven using traditional techniques from Manipur, allowing the natural beauty of the fabric to shine through.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Reena Ahanthem: We have been heavily influenced by Manipuri wedding attire — the potloi and have used motifs inspired by the region’s flora and fauna.