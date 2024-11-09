Kritika Kamra's Cinnabar weaves empowerment through Chanderi

A

I have always been drawn to the beauty of chanderi work. My hometown is just 30 km away from chanderi, and growing up, my mother’s collection of chanderi saris was something I admired. Every time I had the chance to wear a sari, whether for Teacher’s Day or my school farewell, I would borrow from her collection. Chanderi saris are luxurious yet lightweight, perfect for young people. During the pandemic, I went to chanderi for a food drive and saw firsthand how severely the weaver community was affected by the lack of work. They didn’t just need food but a steady income. Many had handlooms at home, but their businesses had halted completely, with no platform to sell their stock. I wanted to help them in a way that enabled long-term income. We started with a simple Instagram page to educate people about chanderi and showcase the craft. What started as a small project is now evolving into a sustainable designer label.