Megha Bansal's new wedding edit is an ethereal and dreamy collection

It was a celebration of dreams from the creative design studios of Megha Bansal when she unveiled her latest wedding collection Khwaab – Khawaishyon Ka Shamiyana at LFWxFDCI. Megha Bansal has been in the couture realm for several years when her label has created the most show stopping outfits. This season, her collection pays homage to the skills and crafts of artisans whose expert hands have created fabulous patterns to embellish her work.
From traditional Indian wear, Megha’s fashion sensibilities move to fusion ensembles that cater to the bridal and formal wear buyers. The beauty of Indian crafts comes alive as the geometry of Mughal jaalis, which are re-imagined as contemporary patterns and weaves. The sleeves are stunning eye-catchers, while necklines are daring and delightfully dramatic, as they add grandeur to the ensembles.
The hand embroidery sparkles on luxurious silks to create the perfect after dark creations. The dazzling lehenga, choli, dupatta trios vie for attention in colours that are not only eye-catching but visions of ethereal beauty. The fusion looks are ideal for formal soirées, while the majestic gowns and dramatic saris complete the look.
The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty, looked sensational as she glided down the runway in a soft, pink lehenga and a tiny choli with sheer yoke and long-sleeves. For added drama the long, sheer never-ending trail attached at the back completed the glam look.
For women who long for couture of an unconventional kind that reflects the glory and beauty of Indian crafts, Bansal's collection offers all the shimmer and style to celebrate the festive season.