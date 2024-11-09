Megha Bansal's new wedding edit is an ethereal and dreamy collection

It was a celebration of dreams from the creative design studios of Megha Bansal when she unveiled her latest wedding collection Khwaab – Khawaishyon Ka Shamiyana at LFWxFDCI. Megha Bansal has been in the couture realm for several years when her label has created the most show stopping outfits. This season, her collection pays homage to the skills and crafts of artisans whose expert hands have created fabulous patterns to embellish her work.