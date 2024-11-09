Salita Nanda's latest bridal collection, Cielo, merges weightless forms with structured silhouettes

Since her debut with a capsule collection in 2015 at the Lakmé Fashion Week during the GenNext show. Salita has never looked back and created an innovative fashion empire. Her latest collection Cielo is inspired by the timeless song ‘ll Cielo in Una stanza (the sky in a room). Bold prints have been the leitmotif of Salita’s collections, and this season too, they appear as hand painted prints. The ensembles are dreamt up in the most gorgeous sheer fabrics that shimmered on the runway.