Salita Nanda's latest bridal collection, Cielo, merges weightless forms with structured silhouettes

Designer Salita Nanda's latest bridal collection, Cielo, showcased at the LFWxFDCI event merges weightless forms and structured silhouette. A graduate from the London College of Fashion and a trained pattern maker from the Milan Fashion Campus in Italy, Salita has a solid design foundation. Naturally, her collection has that great vibrancy of colours, prints and designs.
Since her debut with a capsule collection in 2015 at the Lakmé Fashion Week during the GenNext show. Salita has never looked back and created an innovative fashion empire. Her latest collection Cielo is inspired by the timeless song ‘ll Cielo in Una stanza (the sky in a room). Bold prints have been the leitmotif of Salita’s collections, and this season too, they appear as hand painted prints. The ensembles are dreamt up in the most gorgeous sheer fabrics that shimmered on the runway.
The delicate weightless silhouettes, at times, are contrasted with structured form and fitted shapes that were feminine to the core. Swirling robes and capes cover the stylishly created ensembles like pants, tops, skirts and maxis. The unusual robe with billowing sleeves over sheer loose pants, loose trenches and over printed ensembles bring a versatile appeal to the line.
Salita’s treatment is an amalgamation of artistic prints and solids that will undoubtedly appeal to trendy dressers. Salita also offers a wide spectrum of options that will make the festive wardrobe the perfect blend of vintage dressing and contemporary styles. Menswear range also has shirts, trousers and covers splashed with the colourful prints that are Salita’s trademark. The Cielo collection is for those women who want to make strong, striking, sartorial statements.